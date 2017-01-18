2018 Ford Mustang GT Active Valve Exhaust System Gets a Sound Check

autoevolution
Noise is an important aspect as far as car ownership is concerned. In econoboxes and executive sedans, we’re most interested in how little noise gets in the car from the tires, wind, and so forth. But in a pony car, owners are a bit more interested in the sound produced by the engine, as well as the exhaust system.
The Challenger SRT Hellcat, for example, makes men go weak at the knees with its supercharger whine. It gets even better round the rear because that’s where the exhaust pipes let the blown HEMI sing the song of its people.

In the Mustang’s case, Ford gifted the newly introduced 2018 model year with something Chevrolet already has on the Camaro SS. Of course, that would be an active valve exhaust system designed for the GT. It’s an optional extra according to FoMoCo, yet the Blue Oval has yet to detail it in depth.

Be that as it may, YouTube user HorsePower Channel managed to capture the new Mustang clearing its throat. It’s a slightly hoarser exhaust sound that that offered by the pre-facelift model, which is a good thing. It’s meaty and masculine, qualities everyone expects from a Ford Mustang.

The active exhaust designed for the 2018 Mustang GT offers the driver “complete auditory control – let the engine roar, or not.” FoMoCo also brags about an “audible experience like never before.” More to the point, a fully variable soundtrack to match the entire acceleration range.”

In any case, the feature can be controlled via the car’s MyMode function. MyMord allows the driver to adjust the volume of the exhaust to his or her’s heart content. Hmm, where did I hear that before? Oh yeah, the Shelby GT350 Mustang and its R-rated sibling can do pretty much the same thing!

Jokes aside, the added aural punch is also due to some engine tinkering. A higher compression ratio and dual-fuel injection (direct and port) are just two of the changes brought to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Ford has yet to publish output figures, but we’re promised more horsepower and a higher redline.



