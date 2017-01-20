autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Presents Itself With the Top Down

 
20 Jan 2017, 15:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After Ford revealed the facelift for the S550 Mustang Fastback, now’s the time to admire the ragtop variant. And as expected, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible looks better than the Fastback.
Especially from this angle, I get the feeling the facelifted Mustang is growing on me. I could blame the featured photograph’s angle, the minimalist black background, or the heavily Photoshopped lighting on the car, but in this exterior color, wheels, and canvas top, the 2018 model bewitches me.

I’ll still have to see it for real before I make up my mind, though. In any case, the Convertible has a sleeker look than the Fastback. In my eyes, that’s partly due to the absence of a metal roof and partly due to the somewhat more planted stance. The 2018 redesign for the Mustang debuts three new paint finishes (Orange Fury, Kona Blue, Royal Crimson) and 12 new wheel choices.

The cabin, meanwhile, now features a fully digital instrument cluster that can be configured according to the driver’s needs. Borrowed straight from the Shelby GT350, the 2018 Mustang can be kitted with MagneRide dampers. On an unrelated note, Ford decided to lose the 3.7-liter V6 and focus on the EcoBoost and Coyote instead. Specs have yet to be published, but the Blue Oval did mention that the four-banger features more torque, whereas the Five-Oh develops more horsepower and is gifted with a higher redline.

Active valve exhaust technology is another plus point, though the most update for the 2018 model year is Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission. Co-developed with General Motors and already present in the Camaro ZL1 and F-150 3.5L EcoBoost V6, the 10R80 is the best of both worlds. More to the point, it offers better acceleration and gas mileage than the six-speeder.

Both the 2018 Ford Mustang Fastback and the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible will go on sale in the U.S. this fall. In related news, the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R will carry the pre-facelift look for 2018 as well.
2018 Ford Mustang Convertible convertible ford mustang convertible v8 Ford Mustang pony car Ford
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75