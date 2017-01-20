2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Presents Itself With the Top Down

After Ford revealed the facelift for the S550 Mustang Fastback, now’s the time to admire the ragtop variant. And as expected, the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible looks better than the Fastback
.
Especially from this angle, I get the feeling the facelifted Mustang is growing on me. I could blame the featured photograph’s angle, the minimalist black background, or the heavily Photoshopped lighting on the car, but in this exterior color, wheels, and canvas top, the 2018 model bewitches me.
I’ll still have to see it for real before I make up my mind, though. In any case, the Convertible
has a sleeker look than the Fastback. In my eyes, that’s partly due to the absence of a metal roof and partly due to the somewhat more planted stance. The 2018 redesign for the Mustang debuts three new paint finishes (Orange Fury
, Kona Blue, Royal Crimson) and 12 new wheel choices.
The cabin, meanwhile, now features a fully digital instrument cluster that can be configured according to the driver’s needs. Borrowed straight from the Shelby GT350, the 2018 Mustang can be kitted with MagneRide dampers
. On an unrelated note, Ford decided to lose the 3.7-liter V6 and focus on the EcoBoost and Coyote instead. Specs have yet to be published, but the Blue Oval did mention that the four-banger features more torque, whereas the Five-Oh develops more horsepower and is gifted with a higher redline.
Active valve exhaust technology
is another plus point, though the most update for the 2018 model year is Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission. Co-developed with General Motors and already present in the Camaro ZL1 and F-150 3.5L EcoBoost V6, the 10R80 is the best of both worlds. More to the point, it offers better acceleration and gas mileage than the six-speeder.
Both the 2018 Ford Mustang Fastback and the 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible will go on sale in the U.S. this fall. In related news, the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R will carry the pre-facelift look for 2018
as well.