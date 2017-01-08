2018 Ford F-150 Debuts New Engines: 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Diesel, 3.3L Ti-VCT V6

autoevolution

Not content with being the best-selling vehicle and pickup truck in the United States of America, the F-Series prepares to get better than it already is. For the 2018 model year, the light-duty workhorse gains new styling, new tech, and new engines.
Let’s start with what the people wanted the most from the mid-cycle update of the F-150: the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6. Whereas the revamped F-150 will go on sale this fall, the diesel-powered variation won’t be available until summer 2018. That’s one and a half year from this moment in time. It’s no wonder, then, that Ford has yet to share anything relating to performance.

If it proves out to be based on the Ford 3.0-liter Lion V6 used by Jaguar Land Rover and Groupe PSA, then we can get an idea about what’s in store for us: aluminum cylinder heads, 60-degree Vee angle, common rain injection with Piezo injectors, two variable geometry turbochargers, a DOHC valvetrain with four valves per cylinder, and an output of 254 horsepower and 443 lb-ft.

Mated to the company’s all-new 10-speed transmission, the F-150 Power Stroke should give the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel a run for its money. Not only that, but it’s a given that the diesel-powered F-150 will be more frugal than the Nissan Titan with the 5.0-liter Cummins V8. In any case, the 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke should return more than 29 mpg. With a bit of luck, the F-150 could break 30 mpg, thus putting the Colorado's 2.8L Duramax to shame.

Ford definitely has a winner on its hands here, but not everything is about the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 diesel engine. In the adjacent release, FoMoCo also promises “enhanced V6 and V8 has engines,” which means that more power and more efficiency is in the offing for the 2018 model year. As standard, however, an all-new 3.3-liter Ti-VCT will do the talking with 282 horsepower and 253 lb-ft, figures that mirror those of the outgoing 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V6.

On the safety front, the most important addition is optional Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Protection. Customers will also be offered with available 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as a B&O Play audio system. Styling, meanwhile, is all about the redesigned grille and beefier bumpers.

For more info on the new Ford F-150, refer to the following release.


