2018 Ford F-150 Brings First Diesel and Refreshed Engine Range In Massive Update

 
9 Jan 2017
by
Ford is using this year's edition of the Detroit Auto Show to demonstrate that it's doing the opposite of resting on the F-150's best-seller laurels. For the 2018 model year, America's favorite pickup truck receives a massive update, one that involves the first diesel powerplant in the history of the F-150 (not the first to power an F-Series truck, though).
The Blue Oval seems to be willing to turn the blue collar machine into a bit of a blue tie vehicle, as there's a slight upmarket feeling about the newcomer, especially when it comes to the exterior styling and features, be they of the coziness or safety kind.The looks
The list of visual changes kicks off with seven (!) new grilles, as the carmaker wants to offer better differentiation between the models and appearance packages. Redesigned headlights are also on the menu, with higher times receiving LED units, while the front bumper has been restyled.

The bed is now followed by new taillamps, while the tailgate has been redesigned. In yet another range-splitting move, the lower models have the F-150 badging stamped on the lower side of the tailgate, while Platinum, Limited and Kind Ranch models feature an applique on the superior side of the body element.

You'll also get to splash mud all over six new wheel designs, with these ranging from 17 to 22 inches.Pulling power, with extra 10-speed auto availability
The F-150 gets the 3.0-liter Ford V6 diesel starting next Summer, with the automaker still keeping many of the Power Stroke's details hidden. Even so, with the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel V6 delivering 240 hp and 420 lb-ft of twist, we expect the Blue Oval mill to take the lead on the output front.

Towing capacity? The company explains the 2018 model will be the best F-150 performer to date, but we don't get any specific info for now.

Since the 2017MY update saw the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 receiving an upgrade, as well as the new 10-speed automatic that was co-developed with Chevrolet, this is the only engine that remains untouched for 2018.

The line-up will kick off with a naturally aspirated, direct-injected 3.3-liter V6, which offers the same 282 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque as the 3.5-liter V6 it replaces.

One step above the base model, we find the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, with Ford promising a boost (no pun intended) regarding both output and economy, while the unit will be offered with the 10-speed auto mentioned above.

When it comes to the atmospheric 5.0-liter, this will borrow tech features from the version animating the Mustang GT, thus offering a power and torque premium. Once again, the 10-speed tranny is on the menu.

As a full-size segment first, the F-150 now comes with a start-stop feature as standard, regardless of your engine choice.

Speed freaks will obviously want to know more about the way in which the 2018 update interacts with the Raptor, but the carmaker hasn't mentioned any changes for the twin-turbo V6 animal yet.The features
The blue tie aspect we dropped above might seem like a far stretch, but that's the conclusion you can draw when the F-150 gets an optional Band & Olufsen audio system, as well as 4G capability with a WiFi hotspot. The list of optional extras also welcomes pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, while the adaptive cruise control can now fully bring the behemoth to a halt, thus being able to handle stop and go traffic.

With the oil-burning exception mentioned above, the 2018 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall.




