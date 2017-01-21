2018 Dodge Demon Looks Maniacal in TorRed, a Rendering For Now

The teasing game that is the revealing of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon continues, this time with a move that comes from outside the carmaker. We are now treated with a rendering, one that shows us the Demon in a color many owners will opt for, namely TorRed.





Frankly, all this Challenger Demon talk has us wondering - is this hell-squared treatment reserved for the coupe, or will the Charger get a similar massage at a certain point? As much as we'd like to believe the second version will come true, we don't have any solid reason to hold our breath for a So far, we've only seen the pumped-up Hellcat (we never expected to use such a term for a factory Challenger) in Billet Silver Metallic, whether it was the car that got "accidentally" revealed via the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, or the prototype spotted while trying to play things cool over in Detroit.Nevertheless, a devil is a devil, which explains why we're excited to check out the TorRed Demon in this pixel rearrangement. Delivered by digital artist Jonsibal , the image packs all the right ingredients, from the fat fenders of the machine we once thought would be called the ADR (American Drag Racer) to the pieces of hood attached to that massive scoop.Of course, the most interesting bits are the ones we can't see, at least for now. That would be the 200+ lbs weight reduction, the extra muscle (dare to make a bet!) and the meatier rubber that will help the dark one put its power down.Speaking of which, we can think of at least one drag race that's at least as unorthodox as the upcoming Mopar machine itself, namely the one that will pit the Demon against the Tesla Model S Frankly, all this Challenger Demon talk has us wondering - is this hell-squared treatment reserved for the coupe, or will the Charger get a similar massage at a certain point? As much as we'd like to believe the second version will come true, we don't have any solid reason to hold our breath for a Charger Demon that would take the kids to school in glory.