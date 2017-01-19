autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Video 2 Is All About Weight Reduction

 
19 Jan 2017, 12:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After what seemed like a long wait, Dodge finally uploaded the second of twelve (12!) teaser videos for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. And yes, the Demon will be lighter than the Hellcat.
Titled “Reduction,” the teaser features an SRT Hellcat being driven on a weighing scale. From the start, it’s easy to notice that the hood features a much larger power bulge and intake than ordinary. This suggests Dodge reworked the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 to churn out more than 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

The second teaser also reveals wider wheels than what you would see on an SRT Hellcat. 315/40R 18-inch rollers is my best bet, 11 inches wide, shod in drag-rated radial tires. Nitto NT55R rubber would be appropriate for a car developed for drag racing.

Throughout the clip, Dodge lights up certain parts of the car in green, then shows how the weight indicator turns from red (i.e. heavy) to green (i.e. light). Those parts include the wheels, front axle, seats (front and rear), roof, doors, side mirrors, lug nuts, and even the dashboard. It’s rather obvious, then, that this iteration of the Challenger is all about the power-to-weight ratio.

Considering that the Dodge Viper is gone and FCA US LLC doesn’t know what to do next with its carbon fiber know-how gained from the Viper’s production, it’s not imprudent to think that the Challenger SRT Demon will make use of the composite material. Just how much Dodge will be able to shed, it’s anybody’s guess right know. The drag racing-oriented SRT Demon will be definitely lighter than 4,448 lbs (2,017 kgs), though.

"But is it all-wheel-drive?" I can’t see anything remotely similar to a front axle disconnect system on the SRT Demon in this teaser video. In all likelihood, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is not an all-wheel-drive muscle car, but a good old RWD bruiser. When you think about it, AWD doesn't actually make sense on the drag strip. So that's that, at least for the time being. The next teaser drops in a week's time.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon carbon fiber Dodge Challenger SRT Demon v8 Dodge Challenger teaser Dodge
press release
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54