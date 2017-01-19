2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teaser Video 2 Is All About Weight Reduction

After what seemed like a long wait, Dodge finally uploaded the second of twelve (12!) teaser videos for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon
. And yes, the Demon will be lighter than the Hellcat.
Titled “Reduction,”
the teaser features an SRT Hellcat being driven on a weighing scale. From the start, it’s easy to notice that the hood features a much larger power bulge and intake than ordinary. This suggests Dodge reworked the 6.2-liter HEMI V8
to churn out more than 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.
The second teaser also reveals wider wheels than what you would see on an SRT Hellcat
. 315/40R 18-inch rollers is my best bet, 11 inches wide, shod in drag-rated radial tires. Nitto NT55R rubber would be appropriate for a car developed for drag racing.
Throughout the clip, Dodge
lights up certain parts of the car in green, then shows how the weight indicator turns from red (i.e. heavy) to green (i.e. light). Those parts include the wheels, front axle, seats (front and rear), roof, doors, side mirrors, lug nuts, and even the dashboard. It’s rather obvious, then, that this iteration of the Challenger is all about the power-to-weight ratio.
Considering that the Dodge Viper is gone
and FCA US LLC doesn’t know what to do next with its carbon fiber know-how gained from the Viper’s production, it’s not imprudent to think that the Challenger SRT Demon will make use of the composite material. Just how much Dodge will be able to shed, it’s anybody’s guess right know. The drag racing-oriented SRT Demon will be definitely lighter than 4,448 lbs (2,017 kgs), though.
"But is it all-wheel-drive?"
I can’t see anything remotely similar to a front axle disconnect system on the SRT Demon in this teaser video. In all likelihood, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is not an all-wheel-drive
muscle car, but a good old RWD bruiser. When you think about it, AWD
doesn't actually make sense on the drag strip. So that's that, at least for the time being. The next teaser drops in a week's time.