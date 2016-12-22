autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1.5T Pricing Revealed, 2.0T and 1.6 Diesel to Follow

 
22 Dec 2016, 14:04 UTC ·
by
Slated to go on sale in the spring of 2017 at dealers across the U.S., the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox will be initially available with a 1.5-liter turbo engine. The force-fed mill comes at a price, though.
Here’s some food for thought: the 2017 model year, which is a mid-size crossover, starts from $23,100 and is propelled by a 2.4-liter N/A engine with 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, meanwhile, starts from $24,475, is classified as a compact crossover SUV, and its 1.5-liter turbo has 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet to its name.

The third-generation Equinox, then, is not a case of “why,” but of “you win some, you lose some.” Those $24,475 apply to the entry-level L trim in front-wheel-drive form and, for what it's worth, make the Equinox cheaper than the 2017 Honda CR-V. The 1.5T LS FWD holds a suggested retail price of $26,405.

Higher still, the LT and Premier start from $27,645 and $31,685, respectively. Those in the market for an all-wheel-drive Equinox should be aware that the L mode can’t be had in this configuration because Chevy can't be bothered.

According to Cars Direct, the cheapest AWD Equinox is the LS 1.5T, which is priced from $28,155, making it a whopping $1,750 more expensive than a FWD Equinox of the same genre. The creme de la creme is too far out for most prospective customers due to its $35,330 sticker. To better understand how ridiculous that price is, bear in mind that the 2016.5 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring with the 2.5-liter engine, AWD, and an auto starts from $29,870.

Late in 2017, the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox will add two more engine options in the form of a 2.0-liter turbo and a 1.6-liter turbo diesel with Opel origins. Both of these powerplants will be available in FWD and AWD guises, but only for the generously-specced LT and Premier models. Given the circumstances, it's likely that the most lavish Equinox of them all will retail for $40,000 or so.
