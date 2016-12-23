2018 Chevrolet Corvette Confirmed to Receive New 6.2L DOHC LT5 V8

Some go-fast machine-related debuts are stranger than others and it seems General Motors has chosen the oddest way of letting us know its engineers are working on an all-new LT5 V8.





One way or another, with GM and Ford having delivered a ten-speed automatic together, we should see the almost-ready LT5 working with the efficient tranny, so we have plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on GM. The fresh 6.2-liter dual-overhead cam V8 was discovered hidden on the fifth page of a document sent to GM service staff, with a Redditor bringing this matter to our attention.The document, which talks about the internal codes for the automaker's 2018 model year cars, with the said engine packing a "Y" code, which, in GM language, means the unit is destined for the Chevrolet Corvette. Oh, and there's no mention of forced induction - you'll find the document in the attached PDF.The unit will be the second LT5 in the history of the Corvette, following the V8 heart of the C4-gen ZR-1. So, is this a hint towards the fact that the new powerplant will animate the 2018 Corvette ZR1? This is the point where the official info starts and we enter speculation land.For one thing, judging by the extreme aero bits we've seen on the ZR1 prototypes , as well as by the sheer badge of the supercar, this should top the Z06 in terms of the muscle. And while it's not impossible for GM engineers to extract 700 ponies out of the 6.2-liter displacement of the new LT5, such a specific power doesn't seem likely.Instead, we see theV8 as a more likely candidate for the mid-engined C8 Corvette . After all, a radical layout change would go well with an all-new heart.This version doesn't sound all that simple, though. For one thing, the C8 is expected to bow for the 2019 model year, whereas the said document makes a clear 2018MY 'Vette mention.One way or another, with GM and Ford having delivered a ten-speed automatic together, we should see the almost-ready LT5 working with the efficient tranny, so we have plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on GM.

Download attachment: 2018MY GM models service document (PDF)