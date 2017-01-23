autoevolution

2018 BMW Z5 Spyshots Show Production Rear End For The First Time

 
23 Jan 2017, 9:36 UTC ·
by
For the first time in over a year of spyshots, the 2018 BMW Z5 has been finally caught featuring its production body in full, including the elusive rear end.
Internally codenamed G29, the BMW Z4 replacement should go on sale by the end of 2017, with an official launch expected to take place at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Even though it uses a higher number as a name compared to its predecessor and has a slightly larger footprint, the Z5 will not jump a segment, instead retaining a starting price similar to the current Z4.

Only two engine options should be available at the start of production, with the base model being powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four cylinder with 252 horsepower. The same 340 hp version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter, inline-six found in the M140i will be the top of the range model in the beginning.

Since the model will be built on the same platform as the upcoming Toyota Supra, a hybrid option is to be expected, with the electrical bits and bobs coming from the Japanese carmaker. As far as a Z5 M possibility goes, nothing official has been announced yet, and the chances look pretty slim but not impossible at the moment.

The latest generation of the BMW Z4 went out of production at the end of 2016 without receiving an actual M version so it wouldn't be that surprising for the Z5 to have a similar fate.

That said, the 2018 Z5 will be significantly different from some points of view, more in tune with the first generation Z3 than the previous Z4, so everything is on the table.

With a classic ragtop instead of a heavy retractable hard top, the new Z5 harks back to a more retro approach to the roadster game, and that may or may not go so well with BMW fans. At least in the beginning, the only way to enjoy a solid roof over your head in the new Z5 will be to jump ship to Toyota and get the new Supra, which will come as a coupe only.
