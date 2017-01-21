autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2018 BMW X7 Spied Testing In Closed Compound, Shows Off Acceleration

 
21 Jan 2017
BMW’s X7 was a bit of a star on autoevolution in recent weeks, as spy photographers repeatedly spotted the German SAV, and we presented each encounter to our readers.
The latest appearance of the X7 took place in a closed compound that is located in Northern Europe. The center we are describing is used to perform tests of various kinds on the latest creations of automakers, all without the worry of being seen by the public. Evidently, the last part did not work out as planned, and we have a video of the X7’s prototype in action.

BMW’s biggest Sports Activity Vehicle was being driven hard on the snow that covered most of the center’s roads. The German manufacturer was probably putting the xDrive system to the test, along with other checks and calibrations for the multitude of sensors that are fitted to the X7.

You do not have to turn your speakers up to listen to the new X7 growl while accelerating, as the video has a high-quality sound of the vehicle in action. As we have previously noted in a story that had another video of the X7, it is possible that this model was being tested with a sound enhancer.

We are referring to an electronic device that is fitted to the rear of the vehicle, and that generates exhaust noise to trick onlookers that a louder engine is being employed.

BMW would not be the first brand to use electronic sound actuators for some of its models, as Audi has used similar tactics on some of its cars. Do not confuse the system with fake exhaust sound generated in the speakers of the vehicle, which is an even more widespread practice in the automotive industry these days.

There is hope that the X7 comes with a V8 engine that is responsible for the growl we mentioned above. It is likely that the X7 has a V8 unit, but it might be tamed to comply with current noise regulations, so we will have to wait for the first test drives to learn the truth.

