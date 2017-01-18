2018 BMW X7 Spied on Video, It Sounds Like A Beast

BMW’s X7 has gotten a lot of attention from the media, but this happens because it is about to be released on the market after many years of rumors and speculation.

We already know that BMW will build it in the USA, and that it will become the biggestin the Bavarian brand’s portfolio. BMW will probably describe it as a SAV, or sports activity vehicle, but it will be an SUV from all points of view.If you are an avid reader of autoevolution, you already know that we featured the X7 yesterday with a full photo gallery of the production-ready prototype.This time, we have a video of the X7 while it was driven in a closed test facility. Our spy photographers were prepared for everything, and they supplied us with a video of the German SAV.If we listen carefully, it appears that BMW has fitted it with a V8 engine that sounds great. To be fair, that might only be true for the said prototype, as other versions will come with inline-six cylinder engines.While there is a chance that the V8 sound originates from an electronic actuator , one can only hope that the X7 will roar like a beast. We watched the video several times, and the music was perfectly matched with the acceleration of the vehicle, so any of the two options are valid.Regardless, this video shows us a different side of the auto industry, which involves testing prototypes in a secluded compound. As it turns out, spy photographers knew about that facility and managed to get close enough to film this for our readers and us.As you can discern, the work of an engineer that is involved in the development process of a vehicle takes him or her around the world, and often in extreme conditions. The testing procedure requires spending your day driving a prototype day after day and presenting your conclusions to your colleagues. Where do we sign up?