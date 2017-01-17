2018 BMW X7 Spied In Winter Conditions, Looks Ready For Launch

BMW
’s X7 is set to become the largest SUV in the brand’s portfolio. It will be built in the USA, and it will come with a seven-seat version.
The prototype has reached an advanced phase of the testing process, which means that it is using the production-specification parts. The said components have been refined over years of testing, which came after several other years in research and development, along with computer-aided design.
Evidently, BMW is not the only automaker that does this, but we made a quick recap of the process to explain just how complicated it is to design an automobile these days.
As you can observe, the body of the X7
is covered up in camouflage, but BMW has left a few bits without any vinyl. You can spot the roof rails on the new X7, as well as the caps of the side mirrors and a part of its panoramic glass roof. The A-pillars are also uncovered, and they do not hide any surprises.
The front end of the new X7
is using more camouflage than it would need, but this only happens to deceive the eyes and keep its design under wraps for as long as possible. The same can be said for the front bumper, which is also slightly modified to hide its real shapes. The lights are also under wraps, also to keep their inner graphics concealed from view.
In spite of all that camouflage, BMW’s X7 will be revealed sometime this year, and it will arrive in showrooms in 2018. In the months that will come, we expect our spy photographers
to show more of this prototype, but this will happen in time, so do not hope to see the X7 undisguised all at once.
BMW will manufacture the X7 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It is based on the OKL architecture
, which will make it as light as the ongoing X5, despite the fact that it will be a full-size SUV
. The Bavarian brand has never been present in that part of the SUV
segment, but it looks like it has a strong contender.