2018 BMW 8 Series Coupe and Convertible Prototypes Show RWD vs. xDrive Drifting

The two prototypes were recently spied being put through the paces in extreme winter conditions, as part of a larger test group involving Bavarian machines.Judging by the sideways behavior displayed in the piece of spy footage below and by the manner in which the wheels of the testers bite into the snow, the open-air model uses the classic rear-wheel-drive layout, while the fixed-roof version comes with xDrive. In fact, the all-paw approach could be a standard feature on the high-horsepower models.The Convertible also demonstrates its V8 aural might while pulling the said slip angle shenanigans, so shouldn't chew on your popcorn too loudly while watching the clip.Speaking of which, the US engine line-up of the upcoming 8er will only inherit the upper side of the 7 Series range, at least for the launch of the car. The... plebeian powerplants animating models such as the 730i (this features a turbo-four) and even the 740e hybrid, which mixes a four-pot with an electric model, won't make the cut. As such, the Grand Tourer's clientele will get to choose between twin-turbo inline-six and just-as-twin-turbo V8s.Motoring elite aficionados should also be pleased, as we'll probably get to see the twin-turbo V12 heart of the 7 Series helping the 8 Series achieve a lavish return for the nameplate.Nevertheless, later on in the model's life, European customers, and possibly also American ones, might receive an even richer menu and that's because the German automaker has trademarked the 825, 830, 835, 845, 860, M8, and M850 designations last year.- car companies don't always make full use of the trademarked arsenal, but we can't ignore the hints being delivered here.Despite the hefty dimensions of the vehicle, the CLAR architecture, which now serves the 7 Series and 5 Series, will ensure the vehicle will live up the the GT hype build around the badge.The second coming of the BMW 8 Series is scheduled to take place next year, with the large coupe coming as a 2018 model.