autoevolution

2018 BMW 6 Series GT Spied While Testing M Sport Version in Winter Conditions

 
22 Dec 2016, 13:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW continues its development program of the upcoming 6 Series GT, and today’s episode features an M Sport version of the model.
Our spy photographers caught this example in Sweden, where it was undergoing winter testing. Unlike other prototypes of this car, the unit that is visible in the photo gallery features the M Sport package, which will probably be an optional equipment for all versions.

The all-new 6 Series GT should get most of the engines in the 5 Series range, including a 650i version of the new generation, which can be quicker than the yet-to-be-replaced F10 M5.

According to several reports, BMW has no plans of making an M6 GT, so the said version could be the fastest model in the lineup, and it is expected to feature the M Sport package, just like you can see in these pictures.

BMW has changed the exterior recipe of the E-segment Gran Turismo model, as the 5 Series GT’s controversial design has been replaced by something that looks more pleasing to the eyes.

The result will not become the most beautiful car in the world, but it will be far from what BMW first unleashed when the first 5 Series GT came to market.

Eventually, the design of that model was accepted by everyone, even though it was not exactly attractive from the exterior. Thankfully, BMW did not insist that much on the design cues, preferring to adapt the car to the market, while also sticking to its checklist. Today, the 5 Series GT remains an alternative in the 5 Series lineup, and the 6 Series GT will be even more appealing that the ongoing car.

The interior of this model will not be changed to a similar extent when compared to the previous generation, but we are only referring to the concept of the interior, which offers as much space as a 7 Series when the rear passengers are concerned, while the other practical features of the vehicle are not neglected.
BMW 6 Series GT bmw 6 series 6 Series GT spyshots BMW
 
Could Hyundai Be a Porsche Alternative? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673