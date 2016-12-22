2018 BMW 6 Series GT Spied While Testing M Sport Version in Winter Conditions

BMW
continues its development program of the upcoming 6 Series GT, and today’s episode features an M Sport version of the model.
Our spy photographers
caught this example in Sweden, where it was undergoing winter testing. Unlike other prototypes of this car
, the unit that is visible in the photo gallery features the M Sport package, which will probably be an optional equipment for all versions.
The all-new 6 Series GT
should get most of the engines in the 5 Series range, including a 650i version of the new generation, which can be quicker than the yet-to-be-replaced F10 M5.
According to several reports, BMW has no plans of making an M6 GT, so the said version could be the fastest model in the lineup, and it is expected to feature the M Sport package, just like you can see in these pictures.
BMW has changed the exterior recipe of the E-segment Gran Turismo model, as the 5 Series GT’s controversial design has been replaced by something that looks more pleasing to the eyes.
The result will not become the most beautiful car in the world, but it will be far from what BMW first unleashed when the first 5 Series GT came to market.
Eventually, the design of that model was accepted by everyone, even though it was not exactly attractive from the exterior. Thankfully, BMW did not insist that much on the design cues, preferring to adapt the car to the market, while also sticking to its checklist. Today, the 5 Series GT remains an alternative in the 5 Series lineup, and the 6 Series GT will be even more appealing that the ongoing car
.
The interior of this model will not be changed to a similar extent when compared to the previous generation, but we are only referring to the concept of the interior, which offers as much space as a 7 Series when the rear passengers are concerned, while the other practical features of the vehicle are not neglected.