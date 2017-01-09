2018 Audi SQ5 Makes NAIAS Debut, Has 354 HP and 5.1 s 0-60 MPH Sprint

The all-new 2018 Audi Q5 is yet to hit the US market, but its sportier sibling has decided to poke its nose at this year's North American International Auto Show. And what a nose that is.

Of course, the 2018 It's quite a big one, very similar to what we've been able to see for over a year on the larger Q7. It took us a while to get used to the new look of the range-toppting, but now that we have, that means the Q5 won't have to go through a similar period as well.The Audi engineers have been kept busy with this second generation of the SQ5 that makes sure almost every bolt and nut is new. The chassis gets a redesigned front five-link suspension with lightweight construction that enables more accurate steering and a sportier driving experience.Another new feature for the SQ5 is the optional adaptive air suspension, which not only can alter the car's ground clearance on the go, but also adjust the firmness of the dampers. This feature will enable the driver to switch from a sporty SQ5 to an off-roady SQ5 in a matter of seconds.Power comes from a new 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine that produces 354 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,370 rpm and all the way to 4,500 rpm. Coupled with the standard quattro all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, the compact SUV can go from zero to 60 mph in just 5.1 short seconds.The new SQ5 also gets the design touches to match its respectable performance. Differentiating it from the standard Q5 are the platinum gray Singleframe grille with aluminum horizontal double blades, a rear roof spoiler, and aluminum side mirror caps.The interior is both sporty but also roomier than in the previous generation, with the differences most noticeable in the rear seats. The front ones, however, focus on lateral support, while the dashboard will be instantly familiar to an Audi A4 owner.Of course, the 2018 Audi SQ5 comes with a host of connectivity features as well as driving aids, but nothing really worth mentioning. The new sporty SUV is expected to become available in the U.S. during this spring.