2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet Has One of the Best Interiors in Detroit

We're not big on luxury convertibles, but the Audi S5 Cabriolet, revealed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, is pretty impressive.
The design is identical to that of the S5 Coupe
, save for the silver front pillars and the lack of a roof. BMW might use a sleeker hardtop design for the 4 Series. However, Audi's fabric top goes up and down in as little as 15 seconds and provides similar levels of sound insulation.
The S5 Cabrio
looks better than its A5 counterpart. It's got four exhaust pipes, big wheels, lowered suspension and a blacked out grille. But it's the cream leather interior with quilted stitching that makes it look like a million bucks.
Both cars have an understated, quiet look that carries enough significance for most circumstances. The power line creates a crease from head to toe, cutting even though the fuel filler cap.
You might already know about the new MMI or the Virtual Cockpit system. But did you know there are several microphones embedded in the seat belt? It's also surprisingly practical, with rear seats that can comfortably seat two people and fold completely flat.
The layout of the center console is unobtrusive. Two uninterupted panels define the interior, one for the dash and the other going around the shifter. A sim card is available to give you 4G internet, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can also be installed.
The S5 draws its power from a new 3.0 TFSI that's turbocharged, not supercharged. The output is the same as the SQ5
that we talked about yesterday, and so is the 8-speed auto + quattro combo. 350 horsepower is more than enough power to have fun with. It's not a punch to the turbo gut, but a clean pull from low revs, mature and engaging.
The A5 Cabriolet packs a 2-liter turbo with 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox that will take you to 60 mph in 6 seconds.