autoevolution

2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet Has One of the Best Interiors in Detroit

 
10 Jan 2017, 17:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We're not big on luxury convertibles, but the Audi S5 Cabriolet, revealed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, is pretty impressive.
The design is identical to that of the S5 Coupe, save for the silver front pillars and the lack of a roof. BMW might use a sleeker hardtop design for the 4 Series. However, Audi's fabric top goes up and down in as little as 15 seconds and provides similar levels of sound insulation.

The S5 Cabrio looks better than its A5 counterpart. It's got four exhaust pipes, big wheels, lowered suspension and a blacked out grille. But it's the cream leather interior with quilted stitching that makes it look like a million bucks.

Both cars have an understated, quiet look that carries enough significance for most circumstances. The power line creates a crease from head to toe, cutting even though the fuel filler cap.

You might already know about the new MMI or the Virtual Cockpit system. But did you know there are several microphones embedded in the seat belt? It's also surprisingly practical, with rear seats that can comfortably seat two people and fold completely flat.

The layout of the center console is unobtrusive. Two uninterupted panels define the interior, one for the dash and the other going around the shifter. A sim card is available to give you 4G internet, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can also be installed.

The S5 draws its power from a new 3.0 TFSI that's turbocharged, not supercharged. The output is the same as the SQ5 that we talked about yesterday, and so is the 8-speed auto + quattro combo. 350 horsepower is more than enough power to have fun with. It's not a punch to the turbo gut, but a clean pull from low revs, mature and engaging.

The A5 Cabriolet packs a 2-liter turbo with 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox that will take you to 60 mph in 6 seconds.
2018 Audi S5 Cabriolet Audi A5 Cabriolet Audi 2017 Detroit Auto Show
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68