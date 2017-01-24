autoevolution

2018 Audi Q8 vs. Q7 Front and Back Spyshots Comparison

 
Intentionally or by mistake, Audi's Q8 prototype stood right next to the Q7, creating some spectacular spy photos in the process. But even those where it's not next to its cheaper brother are amazing because our Arctic paparazzi have snapped crisper images of this Sports Activity Coupe. Or are only BMWs called that?
In my mind, the Q8 is a disappointment because it's not as good as the concept in several ways. For example, the lower body kit is not silver, while the air intake on the right of the car is completely fake. And around the back, we distinctly noticed a lack of actual exhaust pipes, which the Q7 doesn't suffer from.

We've talked about the Q8 flagship for several years as if it's the second coming of Jesus. But it's just an ordinary SUV wit a sloped trunk. Heck, they've even installed roof rails. The technology fitted inside will undoubtedly be amazing, but we wanted the Giugiaro Parcour, and we got... a Sportback.

In these spy photos, you can see that the Q8 is wider and lower than the Q7. The headlights have a slight tapering, and the grille has a squat shape. But the two will likely share most powertrains, much like the A4 and A5 do.

At the bottom of the range, we should see the 286 PS 3.0 TDI, followed by its twin-turbo sister. Audi will undoubtedly opt to offer two or more e-tron hybrids, namely one with the 270 PS diesel and 126 PS electric motor for Europe, and a gasoline model for China and the US. We know Bentley will have a V6 PHEV, so maybe development is shared.

Maybe the Q8 can answer our question: what happens when you put the 4.0 TFSI in an SUV? Regardless, Audi will indeed install its most impressive TDI, the V8 used by the SQ7, which has that trick electric system and compressor. Expect this 2018 model to cost around €100,000 and compete with everything BMW and Mercedes can muster.
2018 Audi Q8 Audi Q7 Audi spyshots
 
