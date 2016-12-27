autoevolution

2018 Audi A8 Spied During Winter Testing, It's Still Covered In Camouflage

 
27 Dec 2016, 10:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi’s flagship sedan, the A8, is preparing to receive a new generation, which will bear the D5 codename.
The prototype of the next A8 has been spied by our photographers in many sceneries, and the time has come for it to be recognized in winter conditions.

Audi has chosen Sweden’s snowy roads to put the 2018 A8 to the test, and it appears that the flagship is being analyzed within a convoy, which probably consisted of several engine versions of this model.

Audi’s design department was apparently inspired by the Prologue Concept, shown in 2014, for the look of the next A8, which will feature an evolution of the single frame grille. In spite of the camouflage, you can still observe its size, which has grown in comparison to the one on the ongoing model.

Meanwhile, the body itself does not seem larger than the current A8’s, but this car was already the biggest sedan in Audi’s portfolio, so no changes of that sort were needed or expected.

Audi’s D5 A8 is built on the MLB Evo platform, which is also referred as MLB 2. It was first launched in the ongoing Audi Q7, and it brought a reduction in weight and fuel consumption, while the performance of the car was improved in several areas. The next A8 is expected to come with a similar line of engines, but it will also have a plug-in hybrid version.

It is believed that the fourth generation of the Audi A8 will get an all-electric version. The said variant could be launched a few years after the debut of the regular model, which is expected by many to be unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The next A8 is supposed to come with technology that could enable it to be a fully-autonomous vehicle, and rumors say that the German company has completely changed the interior of this car. In the case of the latter, the next A8 is expected to ditch many buttons, which are supposed to be replaced by touchscreen controls with haptic feedback.
2018 Audi A8 Audi A8 Audi spyshots 2018 A8 luxury MLB
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68