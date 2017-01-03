2018 Audi A1 First Spyshots Reveal One Big Difference from the Current Model

The Audi A1 wasn't exactly a successful model, and when you look at what it has to offer compared to the price tag, it's easy to understand why. Premium cars in this small segment tend to prove a hard sell, but the Ingolstadt manufacturer is determined to keep its tiniest model going.





Expect Audi to include a plug-in hybrid as well, even though there's no word of a fully-electric version for the A1 just yet. The car will be assembled at SEAT's Martorell factory in Spain and should hit the market next year. Which, in case you've forgotten, is 2018. That's probably because none of its direct competitors have a similar offering in their lineups, even though things can be deceiving. The Series 1 compact may be the entry point in the BMW range, but let's not forget the Bavarians also have the MINI brand in their portfolio, and the Cooper looks a direct A1 rival if we've ever seen one.It's a little more complicated for Mercedes-Benz with the A-Class acting as the same point terminus at the lower end as the Series 1. However, Daimler also has a different brand to deal with the smaller segments, and that's the smart . The new forfour is a bit of an oddball, but like the MINI, it offers something the A1 lacks: funkiness.Indeed, the A1 always appeared as nothing more than the smallest Audi, the densest iteration of the brand's ethos. Unlike its rivals, it didn't bring anything new to the table, and since it cost Volkswagen Golf money, it really gave potential customers a lot to think about.Nevertheless, Audi is now testing the model's future generation, and even though the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, there are a few things that stand out immediately. Most importantly, its size. The 2018 A1 will be larger than the current model, which is welcome news since as it stands now, it is more cramped even than the Volkswagen Polo.Apart from that, we can also spot the predictable design changes meant to bring the A1 in line with the rest of the modern Audi lineup. You got the hexagonal radiator grille, the slimmer headlights, and the enlarged air vents at the front, and a pair of Evoque-esque taillights at the rear. Audi is rumored to forego the three-door version in favor of the five-door one that carried the "Sportback" moniker. It is believed the German carmaker might be planning a new vehicle that will slot under the A1, hence the increased size and more attention to the practical side.The versatile MQB platform will underpin the new A1 in what is likely to be the shortest possible use of its talents. That means we can expect a whole range of engines varying from the 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline turbo unit to 1.6-liter four-cylinder. 2.0-liter engines could also be accommodated, so an RS1 version with the Golf GTI engine is always on the cards.Expect Audi to include a plug-in hybrid as well, even though there's no word of a fully-electric version for the A1 just yet. The car will be assembled at SEAT's Martorell factory in Spain and should hit the market next year. Which, in case you've forgotten, is 2018.