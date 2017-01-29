2017 Yenko/SC Camaro Gets Supercharged To 800 HP

Tuning a Camaro beyond factory specifications isn’t an all-new concept. But a Chevrolet Camaro with “Yenko
” in its name isn’t merely a tuning job. The perfect case in point is Specialty Vehicle Engineering’s newest muscle car: the 2017 Yenko/SC Camaro.
As the name implies, “SC”
stands for supercharging. Starting with the LT1 naturally aspirated V8 of the Camaro SS
, the New Jersey-based company bores out the engine to 6.8 liters (416 cubic inches). The extra displacement goes together with a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel h-beam connecting rods, ported cylinder heads, forged aluminum pistons, and a thumping great 2.9-liter supercharger. These and a couple of bits more lift up the LT1’s output to an incredible 800 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of earth-shattering torque.
Nevermind the Challenger SRT Hellcat
-rivaling performance, but the 2017 Yenko/SC Camaro is a wildly different machine from the car on which it’s based. It’s no wonder then why Specialty Vehicle Engineering won’t build more than 50 units of the damn thing. Another reason why exclusivity reigns supreme is the price. At $40,000 or thereabout without the donor vehicle, the Yenko/SC Camaro is much more expensive than a fully-loaded Hellcat.
If he were still alive, Don Yenko would’ve been proud to see his name on such a beastly machine. The fact that it packs classically correct Yenko graphics adds to this notion. On the other hand, the S/C Camaro is different from its predecessor
because it isn’t built by a Chevrolet dealership in Pennsylvania.
The money Specialty Vehicle Engineering wants on the Yenko/SC Camaro package isn’t spent on engine upgrades and decals alone. A carbon fiber hood, 20-inch wheels, embroidered headrests, 800 HP
badges, doorsill plates, and premium floor mats are also included. For a genuine muscle car that happens to be worth just about $80,000, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
SVE can perform the same trick on the C7 Corvette Grand Sport
, 800 horsepower and all. There’s a difference between it and the Camaro, though. Whereas the ‘Vette packs the 2.9-liter blower from the C7 Corvette Z06, the Yenko-ified Camaro packs a unique supercharger system.