2017 Yamaha FZ25 Debuts In India

A recent event at the Pullman Hotel in New Delhi, India, saw the unveiling of the much awaited 2017 Yamaha FZ25 small-displacement naked
, which builds on upon its success, style and efficiency, now coming in a more appealing package.
The bike’s new design emphasizes both on the senses os mass-forward layout and downforce, turning the machine into a more mature model that gives the impression of a bigger class.
Yamaha’s new FZ25 also comes with an impressive array of new features, including a LED headlight, making it the first 250cc model in India to offer this as of July 2016. You can also count on a new LCD instrument cluster, a mudguard that moves with the swing arm, alloy wheels that mimic the MT Series design as well as racing style foot pegs.
“FZ25 is a refined mix of raw power along with superb control and balance,”
Yamaha Motor India Vice President Roy Kurian explained. “The bike has been personalized for street smart, new age macho riders with aspiration to move towards a more powerful bike. For a powerful bike like this, it is important to have balance and control. Following the FZ legacy, the bike also inherits high level of riding performance and styling DNA worthy of its series. While the bike has been engineered for new age biking enthusiasts, its superior design and comfort make it perfect for daily use as well.”
Powering the new naked
is a reliable air-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve 249 cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 21 HP
at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine has been specifically tuned for the Indian traffic environment and uses Yamaha’s BLUE CORE technology that focuses on increasing combustion and cooling efficiency as well as reducing power loss.
The new bike tips the scales at only 148 kg, coming with a 14-liter fuel tank. Much of the weight is low placed to provide increased handling while the retuned suspension turns it into a real cornering machine.
You can check its other details in the attached photo gallery provided by IndianAutosBlog
