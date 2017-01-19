autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

2017 VW Tiguan Launched in Japan With 1.4 TSI, DSG and only FWD

 
19 Jan 2017, 12:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After eight full years on the job, the old Volkswagen Tiguan has been replaced by the all-new model in Japan. The SUV is going to be offered in three grades but with only one engine: the 1.4 TSI making 150 PS, connected to the front wheels via a DSG gearbox with six forward speeds.
Most European models imported into Japan come with small gasoline engines, so no surprises here. The 1.4 TSI was chosen over the slightly more powerful 2.0 TSI because of its Active Cylinder Timing system, which in combination with idling stop has lowered fuel consumption to 16.3 km/L according to the Japanese driving cycle. It's one of the slowest versions VW developed, reaching 100km/h in 9.2 seconds and topping out at 200 km/h.

Compared to the outgoing Tiguan, this generation of SUV is 70 centimeters longer overall, all of which has gone into stretching the wheelbase. It's also wider, but also shorter, giving off a sporty appearance.

All grades come standard with Volkswagen Car-Net, useful for remote vehicle access, safety and diagnostics/service. Even the base TSI Comfortline will have LED headlights and alloy wheels for 3,600,000 yen. However, upgrading to the 4,332,000 yen TSI Highline and VW will throw in the digital dashboard and some fancy seats with either black Alcantara or brown leather in the middle.

At 4,632,000 yen, the Tiguan R-Line is the most expensive. It comes with the familiar body kit, bigger wheels, lowered suspension, twin exhaust pipes and a set of R-Line bolstered seats.

In addition to the new color "Nutshell Brown Metallic" Volkswagen prepare a total of six colors for the Tiguan in Japan: Caribbean Blue Metallic, Pure White, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Tungsten Silver Metallic, Orix White Mother of Pearl Effect, which is the only one that costs extra. And that's about it. Make sure to check out the Japanese videos about this German SUV - they're a bit odd.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Act DSG Japan Volkswagen Japan Tiguan Volkswagen Tiguan
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52