2017 VW Tiguan Launched in Japan With 1.4 TSI, DSG and only FWD

After eight full years on the job, the old Volkswagen Tiguan has been replaced by the all-new model in Japan. The SUV is going to be offered in three grades but with only one engine: the 1.4 TSI making 150 PS, connected to the front wheels via a DSG gearbox
with six forward speeds.
Most European models imported into Japan come with small gasoline engines, so no surprises here. The 1.4 TSI was chosen
over the slightly more powerful 2.0 TSI because of its Active Cylinder Timing system, which in combination with idling stop has lowered fuel consumption to 16.3 km/L according to the Japanese driving cycle. It's one of the slowest versions VW developed, reaching 100km/h in 9.2 seconds and topping out at 200 km/h.
Compared to the outgoing Tiguan, this generation of SUV
is 70 centimeters longer overall, all of which has gone into stretching the wheelbase. It's also wider, but also shorter, giving off a sporty appearance.
All grades come standard with Volkswagen Car-Net, useful for remote vehicle access, safety and diagnostics/service. Even the base TSI Comfortline will have LED headlights and alloy wheels for 3,600,000 yen. However, upgrading to the 4,332,000 yen TSI Highline and VW will throw in the digital dashboard and some fancy seats with either black Alcantara or brown leather in the middle.
At 4,632,000 yen, the Tiguan R-Line is the most expensive. It comes with the familiar body kit, bigger wheels, lowered suspension, twin exhaust pipes and a set of R-Line bolstered seats.
In addition to the new color "Nutshell Brown Metallic" Volkswagen prepare a total of six colors for the Tiguan in Japan: Caribbean Blue Metallic, Pure White, Deep Black Pearl Effect, Tungsten Silver Metallic, Orix White Mother of Pearl Effect, which is the only one that costs extra. And that's about it. Make sure to check out the Japanese videos about this German SUV - they're a bit odd.