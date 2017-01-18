2017 VW Golf GTE and GTD Facelift Launched and Priced

autoevolution
2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

Volkswagen continues to roll out updated flavors of its Golf compact. Today, the company announced that both the GTE performance plug-in and the GTD hot diesel are available in Germany.
The GTE now starts at €36,900 as a 5-door, while the cheapest GTD is a €30,800 3-door with a manual. The more practical wagon stickers for €32,475, DSG being a €2,000 option.

Both cars were shown in Vienna last week, and they look quite good because they are high-end versions of the Golf with all the best features.

However, not much is happening on the powertrain front, just like with the Octavia RS facelift. The Golf GTD hatch and GTD Variant continue to be powered by a 2.0 TDI engine rated at 184 PS and 380 Nm of torque.

The lighter of the two models is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, while the Variant requires an acceptable 7.9 seconds. The key selling point of a diesel hot hatch is the fuel economy: 4.4 l/100km combined. Standard features of both GTD models include LED tail lights, the new Composition Colour infotainment system, top sports seats and progressive steering.

The GTD has a brand new front bumper, and those headlights look good, but from the back, it still doesn't look as hot as the Ford Focus sexually transmitted disease (STD... get it?).

The Golf GTE looks almost exactly the same with the exception of some blue badging in the grille and a C-shaped strip of LEDs in the bumper.

Just like before, this Golf has two engines. One is a 1.4-liter TSI turbo making 150 PS and equipped with fancy tech like direct injection and cylinder deactivation. The other one is electric and puts out 102 PS. Together, they offer a combined output of 204 PS and 350 Nm of torque.

The Golf GTE can cover up to 50 kilometers in all-electric mode, with its total range being around 880 kilometers.

The new Golf models have also been upgraded concerning driver assistance systems: technologies such as the City Emergency Braking function with new Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), the new Traffic Jam Assist function (partially automated driving up to 60 km/h) and Emergency Assist, likewise new in this segment.
