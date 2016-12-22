autoevolution

2017 Volvo S60 Polestar vs 2017 Audi S4 Acceleration Battle Ends with a Surprise

 
22 Dec 2016
by
The 2017 model year has brought important changes for both the Audi S4 and the Volvo S60, with the new tech specs setting the two rivals even further apart, at least on paper. But what about the real world?
When the two sedans are placed on the asphalt, the two cylinders separating them (more on that below) are of lesser importance, with their speedometer readings taking center stage.

The piece of footage below, which comes from Automobile Magazine, allows us to see an acceleration battle involving the pair of four-doors. Yes, this isn't a proper drag race, with the cars having sprinted on separate occasions. However, the clip still allows us to get a proper idea on what happens when, for instance, the Polestar-massaged S60 and the new S4 meet, with their drivers being in a hurry.

A supercharger - this device seems to be an interesting connection between the two. For one thing, the new incarnation of the Audi S4 saw the warm German sedan giving up its famous blown 3.0-liter V6 in favor of a turbocharged V6 using the same displacement value.

As for the S60 Polestar, this dropped its turbo-fed 3.0-liter straight-six, which made room for a 2.0-liter four-pot, with the unit mixing a supercharger and a turbocharger under the twin-charge banner.

The Swedish model packs 367 hp and a peak torque of 347 lb-ft, while the Ingolstadt vehicle delivers 345 hp and 368 lb-ft. The two pack identical setups further down the power line, as we're dealing with eight-speed automatic trannies and standard all-wheel-drive.

The two are completely different in terms of availability, though. While the 2017 Audi S4 is the free-for-all kind of purchase, Volvo only plans to produce 1,500 units of the 2017 S60 Polestar. The Swedes might have a different view on this, though, since the said number means the production was doubled compared to the previous model year...

