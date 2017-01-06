autoevolution

2017 Volkswagen Golf Facelift Gets R-Line Kit for Hatch and Variant

 
6 Jan 2017, 22:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
I'm not sure if the Golf 6 had an R-Line kit, but the Mk7 definitely offered it, including a version for the Variant body style launched in 2014.
But now we area dealing with Golf 7.5 and that means a whole new R-inspired design language is in order. A couple of days ago, this was revealed by the German automaker through a bunch of photos we've already seen.

The gold hatchback became the stuff of legend when it leaked online before the official reveal. Only thanks to the R-Line pack does the Golf facelift look good. The Variant kit was also revealed a couple of weeks ago when new engines were added to the range.

In any case, the R-Line goodies are split up into two packages, just as before. The most popular one is going to be for the exterior. And unless we are mistaken, it's also the cheapest.

Designers have chosen a new R-Line front bumper with air intake screen in high gloss black. There's also a honeycomb structure that finds its way into the headlights. The rear bumper has an R-Line diffuser and trapezoidal chrome trim which are there to trick into thinking they are exhaust pipes. For that extra little something, they've added sill extensions, new rear spoilers with aero flaps and specific R-Line badges on both the hatch and wagon.

For the interior, we have R-Line sports seats in "Carbon Flag/San Remo" design, or optionally upholstered in "Vienna" leather (perforated) in Black-Crystal Grey. Changes are made to the steering wheel, which is wrapped in leather and made to look like it came from the Golf R. Both the gear shifter boot and the floor mats get contrasting stitching, while stainless steel adds flair to the door sill panels, pedals, and foot rest.

Customers who want only the sporty look for the bodywork will want to select the exterior package from a price of €1,105 (Highline) or €1,295 (Comfortline). The equipment package with the interior goodies costs €1,800 (Highline) or €2,295 (Comfortline).

There are cheap wheel options, like the 17-inch Sebring or Singapore, costing €275. However, a sexy Marseille 18-inch alloy is €760.
2017 Volkswagen Golf Golf 7 facelift Golf 7.5 Golf R-Line
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52