2017 Volkswagen Golf Facelift Gets R-Line Kit for Hatch and Variant

I'm not sure if the Golf 6 had an R-Line kit, but the Mk7 definitely offered it, including a version for the Variant body style launched in 2014.
But now we area dealing with Golf 7.5 and that means a whole new R-inspired design language is in order. A couple of days ago, this was revealed by the German automaker through a bunch of photos we've already seen.
The gold hatchback became the stuff of legend when it leaked online
before the official reveal. Only thanks to the R-Line pack does the Golf facelift look good. The Variant kit was also revealed a couple of weeks ago when new engines
were added to the range.
In any case, the R-Line goodies are split up into two packages, just as before. The most popular one is going to be for the exterior. And unless we are mistaken, it's also the cheapest.
Designers have chosen a new R-Line front bumper with air intake screen in high gloss black. There's also a honeycomb structure that finds its way into the headlights. The rear bumper has an R-Line diffuser and trapezoidal chrome trim which are there to trick into thinking they are exhaust pipes. For that extra little something, they've added sill extensions, new rear spoilers with aero flaps and specific R-Line badges on both the hatch and wagon.
For the interior, we have R-Line sports seats in "Carbon Flag/San Remo" design, or optionally upholstered in "Vienna" leather (perforated) in Black-Crystal Grey. Changes are made to the steering wheel, which is wrapped in leather and made to look like it came from the Golf R. Both the gear shifter boot and the floor mats get contrasting stitching, while stainless steel adds flair to the door sill panels, pedals, and foot rest.
Customers who want only the sporty look for the bodywork will want to select the exterior package from a price of €1,105 (Highline) or €1,295 (Comfortline). The equipment package with the interior goodies costs €1,800 (Highline) or €2,295 (Comfortline).
There are cheap wheel options, like the 17-inch Sebring or Singapore, costing €275. However, a sexy Marseille 18-inch alloy is €760.