autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2017 Toyota Yaris Debuts in Japan, Gets Turned into Lamborghini and Dump Truck

 
13 Jan 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Toyota Motor Japan has just launched the 2017 Vitz hatchback. It's the same car sold in Europe as the Yaris, so we could be looking at a global debut in Geneva two months from now. The redesign is pretty boring, but the commercials show it as a Lamborghini, a train, and a dump truck.
In Japan, the biggest headline grabber is that the Vitz can now be ordered with a 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain. But this is no novelty since the Prius c packs the same thing and the European Yaris has been offered as a hybrid since 2014. But it's not unlike Toyota to double down on hybrids.

This car is almost six years old now, and to give it some curb appeal, Toyota has installed a brand new front fascia. The design is as angular as on the Prius, but it still doesn't make the Vitz as hot as the Mazda2 or Honda Fit.

The grille is made to look bigger by using large black plastic inserts that go all the way up to the protruding nose of the car. New bi-beam LED headlights and revised fog lights have been installed without changing the overall appearance of the old units.

Around the back, the sides of the bumper have been scooped out while the taillights have LED signatures. It's a design that closely mirrors that of the bigger Auris hatchback.

The cabin of the 2017 Vitz is not what you'd call cutting-edge, with the radio being replaced by a piece of plastic. Barrel Brown upholstery is used for the vinyl-bolstered seats and the door cards now. But otherwise, it's a real mess in there, with miss-matched buttons and air vents.

The engine range retails the old 1-liter unit with 69 horsepower and its 99 horsepower sister, the 1NR-FJE. However, a hybrid system is now available on top-end 2017 Vitz models, as we've mentioned already. This system combines a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder with an electric motor to deliver a combined 100 horsepower and mileage of 34.4 km/L (JC08 cycle).





Toyota Vitz Toyota Yaris Japan Toyota
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68