2017 Toyota Highlander Gets IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

Toyota
updated the Highlander
for the 2017 model year, and it was publicly unveiled at the 2016 New York Auto Show
.
With the 2017 Detroit Auto Show in full swing, the automobile was tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Toyota has a reason to be proud, because the 2017 Highlander scored the organization’s highest safety distinction, which is called the Top Safety Pick+.
Vehicles that get the said award have proven to have a "good" crash protection level, along with a superior system for front crash prevention, along with acceptable-rated headlights.
The requirements for a 2017 Top Safety Pick+ distinctions include receiving the “good” rating in all five crashworthiness tests performed by the IIHS. Without that, the said model is not even considered for the TSP+ award.
From there, the automobile must also get an “advanced” or “superior” rating for its active crash prevention system. A recent introduction into the IIHS guidelines was the headlight score, which must be at least “acceptable” to make a car eligible for the TSP+ award.
The 2017 Highlander is the 10th Toyota/Lexus model that gets a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS for this model year. The Japanese company that owns Toyota and Lexus also has three Top Safety Pick distinctions, which brings the total to 13 safety awards for the 2017 model year for these two brands.
Toyota
offers the 2017 Highlander in both seven-seat and eight-seat configurations. The difference between the two sits on the second row of seats, which can be in a “bench” configuration, or a “captain’s chair” format.
Concerning engine and transmission options, this model is available in a 4x2 drive, or 4x4 configurations, and can be had with a four-cylinder unit, a 3.5-liter V6 engine, or a hybrid powertrain.
If the 2017 Highlander is not a hybrid one or fitted with the 2.7-liter four-cylinder unit and two-wheel-drive, it comes with an eight-speed automatic
transmission.