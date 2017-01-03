autoevolution

2017 Suzuki Swift Launched in Japan, Gets Detailed Walkaround Videos

 
3 Jan 2017, 21:25 UTC ·
by
Small cars are really popular in Japan, and Suzuki has had a few home runs recently. So we bet that the all-new Swift will be among the top 5 best sellers after its launch there on January 4th.
It's hard to tell which generation this counts as, since the first, sold in Japan between 2000 and 2004, is actually the Ignis. Let's call it the 3rd generation in Europe and the 4th in Japan. Anyway, Mazda has Skyactiv, but now Suzuki has its own gimmick name: Hartect, the super-light platform.

The 2017 Swift uses 17% ultra-high tensile steel which is three times more than in the previous generation. The suspension type is unchanged, with McPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear. Also, the RS model has different tuning, along with wider 185/55 R16 wheels and tires.

Three engines are available in Japan. The base is called K12C and is an inline-4 DOHC 1.2-liter producing 91 PS and 118 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It's available on XG, XL and RS trim levels. The following is called WA05A and matches the aforementioned 1.2L to a 3.1 PS integrated starter generator. Finally, Suzuki's 3-cylinder option has a turbo and produces a meaty 102 PS and 150 Nm from its 1-liter displacement. Depending on the model, the steering-mounted paddle shifters work with either a CVT gearbox or a 6-speed automatic.

In the walkaround videos below, you can check out the Swift Hybrid RS trim level. It features a honeycomb grille with a red stripe down the middle. The new bumper also has a spoiler effect, joined by side skirts and a new rear bumper. Hybrid Ml, Hybrid RS, RS and RSt models are equipped with these detailed LED headlights.

Suzuki is well known for pinching the pennies in the interior department, but the Swift isn't that bad, certainly better the Ford Ka+. The Swift comes standard with automatic air conditioning, USB, and a 12V socket. Cars equipped with the safety package have an automatic brake function.

The Swift interior uses a cylinder motif for the air conditioning vents, controls, and dials. Suzuki specially developed a new type of low-resilience urethane seat that supports the body while maintaining a stable sitting posture. Other things that you can check out in the videos include the 265-liter boot, which unfortunately doesn't come with flat folding seats.





2017 Suzuki Swift Japan Suzuki Swift
 
