2017 Suzuki Swift Goes Official in Japan, European Debut Set For Geneva

 
27 Dec 2016
Numerous leaks and spy photos later, Suzuki finally took the wraps off the all-new Swift. The fourth-generation model isn’t just nicer to look at, but also smarter than its predecessor.
Underpinned by a platform Suzuki baptized Heartect, the 2017 Swift is both light and rigid, making this a win-win formula for keen drivers and safety-minded customers alike. To go on sale in its domestic market in January, the new Swift has a lot to prove in the already crowded subcompact segment.

In Japan, there are five trim levels to choose from: RSt, Hybrid RS, RS, Hybrid ML, XL, and the entry-level XG. Depending on model, the 2017 Suzuki Swift can be had with either front- or all-wheel-drive, a 5-speed manual tramsission, 6-speed automatic or CVT, a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo, 1.2-liter DualJet, and a 1.2-liter mill enhanced by Suzuki’s mild-hybrid system.

The most efficient configurations of the lot are the Hybrid RS and the Hybrid ML, both equipped with FWD, a continuously variable transmission, the Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki system, and the 1.2-liter DualJet naturally-aspirated powerplant. As per the JC08 fuel economy rating, these babies are capable of traveling 27.4 kilometers per liter, which works out at 3.65 liters per 100 kilometers, 64.4 U.S. miles per gallon or 77.3 imperial miles per gallon.

Except for the XG, all Swift variants can be kitted with the so-called Safety Package. Tick this option off the list for the Swift to boast the automaker’s Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system, which makes use of a monocular camera and a laser sensor. Another feature included in the pack is adaptive cruise control, which comes in handy for motorway cruising.

Following its European debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the fourth-generation Swift will roll into Suzuki dealerships this coming summer.



 

