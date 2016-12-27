2017 Suzuki Swift Goes Official in Japan, European Debut Set For Geneva

CVT

FWD

The all new #Suzuki #Swift gets a redesigned front fascia which sports sweptback headlamps with edgy design, hexagonal grille and revamped bumper with a sporty design. #premiere #suzukiswift #caroftheday #sporting #new #boosterjet #dualjet #hybrid #shvs #wayoflife #suzukicars

A photo posted by Suzuki Automobiles Fan Page (@suzukicars) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:52pm PST