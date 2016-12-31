autoevolution

2017 Suzuki Swift Cross, Wagon and Sedan Rendered

 
31 Dec 2016, 13:24 UTC
by
Car Profile
It's pretty rare that so many renderings are made for just one car, which proves the Suzuki Swift is loved, especially in Europe and India.
It's arguably one of Suzuki's most successful cars, but not the most versatile. You see, while the VW Golf is available in a multitude of body styles and configurations, the Swift is just a hatchback, or so most of us think.

If the engineering for the regular 5-door is done, why not consider alternatives, like the ones rendered by X-Tomi Design? The first we want to show you is the Swift Cross. Many months ago, we predicted that Suzuki was testing all-wheel drive systems, and it wasn't hard, considering most models are offered with AWD in Japan, right down to the tiny kei cars.

Provided that the price is right, many people might want a small hatchback, not just in Japan, but also in Europe. And the rugged styling of a Cross pack would help in the sales department. Many prefer the Dacia Sandero Stepway over the standard model, and Ford just launched its first Fiesta Cross model, so the segment might grow. But almost nobody has AWD on a supermini.

Next, we have another practical idea, the Swift Wagon, painted in a chocolate color. From the front to around the middle of the rear doors, it's the same as the hatch. But after that, the mullet on wheels gives you room for more stuff, like flatpack furniture and baby strollers.

Swift Sedan? They will never make such a stupid thing! Except they did with ever model; just google it. In India, there's a thing called the Swift DZire, which is technically a sedan, but also short and stubby.

The internet has also blessed us with a rendering of the Swift Cabrio and the Swift Sport, which is likely to be ready for production next year, lacking a 1.4-liter turbo. Suzuki has also developed a 1.0-liter turbo, which will join the 1.2-liter DualJet and the mild-hybrid system, at least in Japan.
suzuki swift 2017 Suzuki Swift rendering cross hatch supermini wagon
 
