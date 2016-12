In the U.S., we have minivans . In Europe, the multi-purpose vehicle is the family hauler of choice. In Japan, however, the people carrier is a bit different from those in the Western world. The newly introduced Suzuki Spacia Custom Z is a case in point.

Compared to the Spacia Custom introduced in 2013, the one with the Z at the end of its name is styled to look like it came out of an anime. The upright grille finished in black and silver is the Spacia Custom Z’s biggest plus point, if you can call it that. The rear end, meanwhile, can be mistaken for any other kei car on sale today. And yes, this thing is classified as a kei car in Japan.That's due to its teeny-tiny footprint. Measuring 133.6 inches in length and 58 inches in width renders the Spacia Custom Z tinier than the Chevrolet Spark. Be that as it may, the peeps over at Suzuki assure the skeptics among us that living large comes easy for this head-turning curiosity on four small wheels.Other quirks that make the Spacia Custom Z great include sliding rear doors, seats that fold flat into the floor to create a place where two could sleep, and a 360-degree camera system. The latter is a bit of an overkill, chiefly because a vehicle as petite and square-shaped as this one should be a breeze to park. On that note, a continuously variable transmission comes as standard in the Suzuki Spacia Custom Z to make life behind the wheel that bit easier.Priced from JPY 1,490,400 or $12,705 at current exchange rates, the entry-level model makes do with front-wheel-drive. All-wheel-drive is also available. The 658 cc engine in naturally aspirated form is capable of churning out 51 horsepower (52 PS) and 46 pound-feet (63 Nm) of torque. The turbocharged variant levels up to 63 horsepower (64 PS) and 70 pound-feet (95 Nm).