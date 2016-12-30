2017 Subaru BRZ Gets Magellan Navigation App, It's Subscription-Based

Subaru
’s American division has announced that it has introduced the Magellan GPS app on the 2017 BRZ’s multimedia system.
The app itself can be downloaded for free, and it works with the customer’s smartphone to provide cloud-based navigation that is periodically updated and improved.
The new service is available for immediate use on cars that come with the Starlink multimedia system, but ’17 BRZ
clients will have to pay a three-year subscription that costs $29.99.
Magellan’s navigation app prides itself on OEM-quality navigation that benefits from advanced routing services and cloud-based mapping. Thanks to the conjunction of these three elements, the makers of the app claim that it will never be outdated, and that it will provide a high level of quality. Navigation instructions are provided on-screen and with audio.
The Starlink Multimedia unit of the 2017 Subaru BRZ
has a 6.2-inch multi-function touch screen display. It supports AM/FM stereo HD Radio, a CD player, and supplies eight speakers with your favorite tunes. Smartphone integration supports apps like SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Pandora, Aha, iHeart Radio, and Stitcher. It also has a rear-view camera.
Subaru
says that owners of the 2017 BRZ with the described multimedia unit can access the Magellan Navi app from within the Starlink cloud. You can also get a one-year subscription to the service, which costs $14.99. Evidently, the three-year deal is better when costs are concerned, but it is your car and your money, so do what you want.
Subaru has announced that additional models will support the app shortly. Most likely, it will eventually be available on all Subaru products with the Starlink multimedia system that supports smartphone connectivity.
The 2017 Subaru BRZ
comes with a single engine option, a 2.0-liter Boxer engine with direct injection, which provides 205 HP
and 156 lb-Ft. Clients can order the car with a six-speed manual transmission, or with an automatic gearbox.