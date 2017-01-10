2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245 Debut Imminent

Skoda has promised an exclusive high-performance RS version will debut on the web in a few hours. All things considered, the RS 245 sedan and Combi are pretty much guaranteed to happen.





One of them is regarding the headlights, which are admittedly ugly, but also cost extra on the regular Octavia thanks to their LED tech.



Heck, these photos might actually show the 245 models, because the only easy way to tell what RS you're dealing with is to check the design and size of the wheels, which is impossible when the car is moving.



The regular Octavia RS with the 2.0 TSI engine will increase in power from



We know that number because it's been speculated for a year and thanks to the



We could be ambitious and suggest that a super-hot Octavia with 300 horsepower and AWD is coming, but nobody has seen one testing. Plus, look at these photos - they show fake side air intakes for goodness' sake.



So what makes the 245 different from the 23? About €2,000 worth of equipment that includes a sportier exhaust system, the XDS electronic differential lock, 19-inch wheels and Dynamic Chassis Contol. The extra power should help shave a few tenths of a second, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds.



Does that make it the fastest Skoda ever? HECK NO, as the 280 PS version of the Superb does it in 6 seconds flat. But the biggest mistake Skoda is making might be not improving the TDI version, which is the most popular.



