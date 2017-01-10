autoevolution

2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245 Debut Imminent

 
10 Jan 2017, 0:59 UTC ·
by
Skoda has promised an exclusive high-performance RS version will debut on the web in a few hours. All things considered, the RS 245 sedan and Combi are pretty much guaranteed to happen.
Even though we know what the Octavia RS facelift looks like, thanks to four official photos, we wouldn't call that a reveal. You see, these might not even be real pictures, plus some crucial questions have yet to be answered.

One of them is regarding the headlights, which are admittedly ugly, but also cost extra on the regular Octavia thanks to their LED tech.

Heck, these photos might actually show the 245 models, because the only easy way to tell what RS you're dealing with is to check the design and size of the wheels, which is impossible when the car is moving.

The regular Octavia RS with the 2.0 TSI engine will increase in power from 220 to 230 PS without any torque gains. It's a token figure if you ask us. Meanwhile, the RS 230, which was the Skoda Octavia equivalent of the Performance Pack, might get a bump to 245 PS.

We know that number because it's been speculated for a year and thanks to the Golf GTI facelift, which doesn't have four headlights. Thank God!

We could be ambitious and suggest that a super-hot Octavia with 300 horsepower and AWD is coming, but nobody has seen one testing. Plus, look at these photos - they show fake side air intakes for goodness' sake.

So what makes the 245 different from the 23? About €2,000 worth of equipment that includes a sportier exhaust system, the XDS electronic differential lock, 19-inch wheels and Dynamic Chassis Contol. The extra power should help shave a few tenths of a second, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds.

Does that make it the fastest Skoda ever? HECK NO, as the 280 PS version of the Superb does it in 6 seconds flat. But the biggest mistake Skoda is making might be not improving the TDI version, which is the most popular.

