autoevolution

2017 Skoda Octavia Configurator Goes Online: Ugly, but Also Expensive

 
28 Dec 2016, 13:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Since about 2012, Skoda has been using this configurator design, where any car was sat in the middle of an urban park. It didn't make the old Octavia look cool, but it's even worse with the little slice of ugly that is the 2017 Octavia.
That's right, there's a configurator for the new Octavia, and we tried to find some new details for you guys. Two things popped out when we looked at the engine range. The first is that the cheapest engine available is not the 1.0 TSI, but the older 1.2 TSI. They didn't get rid of it, perhaps wanting to keep the base price as low as possible.

The low-output 1.4 TSI with 125 PS and 200 Nm is not offered on the 2017 Octavia. The 3-cylinder 1.0-liter turbo matches it for torque and is only ten horsepower down, so perhaps it's for the best.

Like the Golf and the Leon, the mid-life facelift for the Octavia also offers the 150 horsepower 2.0 TDI with 4x4 and a 7-speed DSG gearbox. While it sounds like an ideal combination, it's also quite expensive: €30,550 with the more popular Combi body.

The options range from the practical to the ostentatious. For example, you could spend €180 to have a puddle light with the Skoda emblem. Who wants that? Like the Golf and Passat, the Octavia can be ordered with ACC. However, there are two stages: up to 160 km/h for €320 or up to 210 km/h for €920.

Between the €2,200 Columbus infotainment system and the €950 LED headlights, you'd think you're buying a real Mercedes-Benz E-Class, not the Skoda copy. And don't for a second think some of those features are standard on the top Style trim level.

Columbus gets a 9.2-inch screen, and the navigation system adds a SIM card module for 4G LTE and a WLAN hotspot. But, if you want to spend that kind of money on a screen, why not go for the fancy Audis with digital dashboards or the Passat, with its more desirable badge.
2017 Skoda Octavia Skoda Octavia facelift configurator Skoda Octavia
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Five Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire DreamsFive Coolest Concept Cars of 2016 - The Exhibits That Inspire Dreams
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65