2017 Skoda Octavia Configurator Goes Online: Ugly, but Also Expensive

Since about 2012, Skoda has been using this configurator design, where any car was sat in the middle of an urban park. It didn't make the old Octavia look cool, but it's even worse with the little slice of ugly that is the 2017 Octavia.





The low-output 1.4 TSI with 125 PS and 200 Nm is not offered on the 2017 Octavia. The 3-cylinder 1.0-liter turbo matches it for torque and is only ten horsepower down, so perhaps it's for the best.



Like the Golf and the Leon, the mid-life facelift for the Octavia also offers the



The options range from the practical to the ostentatious. For example, you could spend €180 to have a puddle light with the Skoda emblem. Who wants that? Like the Golf and Passat, the Octavia can be ordered with ACC . However, there are two stages: up to 160 km/h for €320 or up to 210 km/h for €920.



Between the €2,200 Columbus infotainment system and the €950 LED headlights, you'd think you're buying a real Mercedes-Benz E-Class, not the Skoda copy. And don't for a second think some of those features are standard on the top Style trim level.



Columbus gets a 9.2-inch screen, and the navigation system adds a SIM card module for 4G LTE and a WLAN hotspot. But, if you want to spend that kind of money on a screen, why not go for the fancy Audis with digital dashboards or the Passat, with its more desirable badge. That's right, there's a configurator for the new Octavi a, and we tried to find some new details for you guys. Two things popped out when we looked at the engine range. The first is that the cheapest engine available is not the 1.0 TSI, but the older 1.2 TSI. They didn't get rid of it, perhaps wanting to keep the base price as low as possible.The low-output 1.4 TSI with 125 PS and 200 Nm is not offered on the 2017 Octavia. The 3-cylinder 1.0-liter turbo matches it for torque and is only ten horsepower down, so perhaps it's for the best.Like the Golf and the Leon, the mid-life facelift for the Octavia also offers the 150 horsepower 2.0 TDI with 4x4 and a 7-speed DSG gearbox. While it sounds like an ideal combination, it's also quite expensive: €30,550 with the more popular Combi body.The options range from the practical to the ostentatious. For example, you could spend €180 to have a puddle light with the Skoda emblem. Who wants that? Like the Golf and Passat, the Octavia can be ordered with. However, there are two stages: up to 160 km/h for €320 or up to 210 km/h for €920.Between the €2,200 Columbus infotainment system and the €950 LED headlights, you'd think you're buying a real Mercedes-Benz E-Class, not the Skoda copy. And don't for a second think some of those features are standard on the top Style trim level.Columbus gets a 9.2-inch screen, and the navigation system adds a SIM card module for 4G LTE and a WLAN hotspot. But, if you want to spend that kind of money on a screen, why not go for the fancy Audis with digital dashboards or the Passat, with its more desirable badge.