2017 Skoda Octavia and Octavia RS: What You Need to Know

The Octavia is still the most popular Skoda model, though probably not for very long. A 2017 mid-life refresh is kind of a big deal, so Skoda threw the car a little party, even though it might have been ashamed of what it's progeny.





Two powertrains are available, both of which are supposed to be super-fast and exciting, even though the Superb is technically the fastest Skoda to 100 km/h. Both the wagon and the sedan-shaped models will continue to be available with an 184 horsepower 2.0 TDI engine. Meanwhile, the 2.0 TSI has received a slight bump from 220 to 230 PS. In both cases, DSG can be optioned, but only the diesel can be ordered with 4x4.



The new face affects all the models, but we still have no idea what the 2017 Octavia facelift looks like without the LED option. Even with this splurge, it's still not what you'd call a good-looking machine. The other changes aren't so radical, but the grille, bumper, and hood are all new. Around the back, not much has changed.



The big news inside is the infotainment system. The top-spec Columbus for which you'll pay mucho dinero has a 9.2-inch screen with capacitive buttons and a classy navigation.



The engine range is pretty much the same. There's the 1.0 TSI petrol with 115 horsepower, though Skoda has also kept the 1.2 TSI for cost reasons. Both the 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TDI produce 150 horsepower, though there's a 100 Nm torque gap between them.



You might think the changes are minimal, but there's one that matters: a 20-30mm increase for the rear track, which should result in noticeably better stability. Also, you should be able to order the 150 horsepower TDI in combination with DSG7 and a 4x4 system.



