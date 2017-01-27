2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Is All About Standing Out From The Crowd

“Hi there! Yeah, you there. Check out my Skoda Kodiaq Sportline!” Can you imagine such a person even existing?
I can’t, but Skoda
, in its infinite wisdom, is pretty sure the Kodiaq Sportline will appeal to a special kind of person. Programmed to debut in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
, the Kodiaq Sportline is not sportier than the regular model. It is, in fact, just an appearance package for a mid-size SUV
.
As you can too see, black is the name of the game on this occasion. The mid-size SUV’s radiator grille, roof rails, mirrors, and the side window trim are all finished in black. The rear apron, meanwhile, features silver-painted trim meant to contrast well with the two-tone alloys. Speaking of which, the standard 19- and optional 20-inch wheels are unique to the Sportline
.
Another visual pointer that this is a Sportline is represented by two front fender badges. As for the interior, the Sport trim and silver stitching are pretty much all there is to the not-sporty-at-all Kodiaq Sportline. On the mechanical front, you’ll be hard pressed to set this variant of the Kodiaq apart from the Kodiaq Scout
. Like its off-road counterpart, the Sportline comes with Haldex coupling all-wheel-drive from the get-go and features four engines.
Starting with a 1.4 TSI (150 PS), the list continues with a 2.0 TSI (180 PS) and the 2.0 TDI
in two flavors: 150 and 190 PS. “Bummer. I really wanted a go-faster Kodiaq.”
Fret not, because Skoda will treat you to one in due time. When matched with the Volkswagen Group's 2.0 BiTDI
, the Kodiaq should be good for 240 PS (237 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, figures that should enable a sub-7-second sprint to 100 km/h (62 miles per hour).
In the Tiguan, the 2.0 BiTDI needs only 6.5 seconds to thrust the crossover to the said speed. Most likely, the performance-oriented Kodiaq
will take up the RS name in Europe, with vRS being reserved for the United Kingdom.