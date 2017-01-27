autoevolution

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Is All About Standing Out From The Crowd

 
27 Jan 2017, 7:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
“Hi there! Yeah, you there. Check out my Skoda Kodiaq Sportline!” Can you imagine such a person even existing?
I can’t, but Skoda, in its infinite wisdom, is pretty sure the Kodiaq Sportline will appeal to a special kind of person. Programmed to debut in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Kodiaq Sportline is not sportier than the regular model. It is, in fact, just an appearance package for a mid-size SUV.

As you can too see, black is the name of the game on this occasion. The mid-size SUV’s radiator grille, roof rails, mirrors, and the side window trim are all finished in black. The rear apron, meanwhile, features silver-painted trim meant to contrast well with the two-tone alloys. Speaking of which, the standard 19- and optional 20-inch wheels are unique to the Sportline.

Another visual pointer that this is a Sportline is represented by two front fender badges. As for the interior, the Sport trim and silver stitching are pretty much all there is to the not-sporty-at-all Kodiaq Sportline. On the mechanical front, you’ll be hard pressed to set this variant of the Kodiaq apart from the Kodiaq Scout. Like its off-road counterpart, the Sportline comes with Haldex coupling all-wheel-drive from the get-go and features four engines.

Starting with a 1.4 TSI (150 PS), the list continues with a 2.0 TSI (180 PS) and the 2.0 TDI in two flavors: 150 and 190 PS. “Bummer. I really wanted a go-faster Kodiaq.” Fret not, because Skoda will treat you to one in due time. When matched with the Volkswagen Group's 2.0 BiTDI, the Kodiaq should be good for 240 PS (237 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, figures that should enable a sub-7-second sprint to 100 km/h (62 miles per hour).

In the Tiguan, the 2.0 BiTDI needs only 6.5 seconds to thrust the crossover to the said speed. Most likely, the performance-oriented Kodiaq will take up the RS name in Europe, with vRS being reserved for the United Kingdom.
2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline SUV Skoda Kodiaq crossover Skoda 2.0 TDI 2017 Geneva Motor Show
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65