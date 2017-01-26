autoevolution

2017 Skoda Kodiaq Gets The Scout Treatment

 
The Kodiaq, which is Skoda’s largest sport utility vehicle to date, needs no introduction. It looks rugged, it’s sufficiently capable with the optional all-wheel-drive, and it offers up to seven seats. The Czech automaker, however, thought that it could do better than that. Hence, here’s the Kodiaq Scout.
Basically a more capable Kodiaq off the beaten track, the Scout is more than meets the eye. All-wheel-drive comes as standard, as does Off-Road Assist. The Rough-Road Package, meanwhile, adds extra protection for the brake and fuel lines, engine, and the underbody. As for ground clearance, the Kodiaq Scout boasts 194 mm (7.6 inches).

On the visual front, the mid-sized sport utility vehicle is bragging with model-specific front and rear fascias, 19-inch wheels, and additional body cladding. On the front fenders, “Scout” badges are affixed in case the owner forgets what he’s driving. The interior, meanwhile, is a mirror image of what one might find in a regular Kodiaq.

Based on the Kodiaq Ambition trim level, the Scout is equipped with LED ambient lighting (10 colors), a little Alcantara here and there, steel pedals, and the eight-speaker Modular Infotainment Matrix. The most fancy trim level available upgrades the Kodiaq Scout to the top-of-the-line 9.2-inch Columbus infotainment and navigation system.

At launch, four engines will be available for the 2017 Skoda Kodiaq Scout. The least exciting of the lot is a 1.4-liter inline-four that churns out 150 PS (110 kW). A larger turbocharged four-cylinder powerplant is also available - the 2.0 TSI - and it is rated at 180 PS (132 kW). The oil-chugging front is taken by two 2.0 TDI mills, developing 150 PS (110 kW) and 190 PS (140 kW).

The world premiere for the Kodiaq Scout is set for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. Sales, meanwhile, should kick off shortly after. Pricing has yet to be made public, but considering the goodies the Scout gets as standard over the regular Kodiaq, it won’t be cheap.
