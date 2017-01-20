2017 Shelby Super Snake Is Out For Hellcat Blood

Last week, we were asking you guys what the deal was with a teaser photo
from Shelby American. We were given a couple of tell-tale signs about what to expect: the picture of a Shelby GT350 and some hashtags. As it happens, what Shelby American was on to is this supercharged serpent here: the 2017 Shelby Super Snake.
Before anything, it should be noted that the front mesh grille looks tacky, as if it was lifted from a badly tuned JDM econobox. The white-black-and-blue seats are also a bit of a visual disaster, but other than that, the 2017 Shelby Super Snake is one seriously potent Mustang. A pre-facelift S550 ‘Stang to be precise, not the odd-faced 2018 model year
Ford recently revealed.
Based on the Mustang GT Fastback, the Super Snake’s focus point is a Ford Performance
670 horsepower supercharger matched with forged aluminum wheels, a loud exhaust system, and something called a track handling pack. Priced from $36,795 sans the donor vehicle, the 50th Anniversary Super Snake is not cheap at all. A complete car would set you back $69,995.
Dubbed 750+HP
Option, this package one-ups things with a bigger supercharger (Whipple or Kenne Bell), extreme cooling solutions, Ford Performance half shafts, go-faster wheel studs, transmission cooling for the automatic, and so forth. The interior of the big bad Super Snake
, meanwhile, can be upgraded with a rear seat delete option, as well as a roll bar.
According to Shelby American, an adequately optioned 2017 Shelby Super Snake running on pump gasoline and equipped with performance tires can hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The quarter mile is doable in 10.9 seconds, whereas the skid pad can return up to 1.2 G. Not bad considering that this bad boy started life as a run-of-the-mill Mustang GT
. Then again, this ain’t no GT500.
As you know, the original Super Snake from ’67 started life as a GT500. This thing here isn’t one. Shelby American doesn’t mention “GT500”
even once in the adjacent brochure and press release, chiefly because Ford has the right to use the “GT500”
handle
for the most brutal Mustang of the S550 generation.
ETA: model year 2019
.