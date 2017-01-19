2017 SEAT Leon ST Cupra with AWD Costs €40,000 in Germany

It seems all the Volkswagen brands are competing for who can make the most unreasonably expensive hot hatch. The Leon Cupra family just received 2017 updates and among them is a 300 horsepower engine that can be coupled to AWD.





You can only specify this with the AWD and the standard DSG bumps the price to €39,220.



That puts it uncomfortably close to the



But wait, there's more, as the infomercials say. We looked through the online



And it's not like this will be the fastest ST Cupra. For that, you're going to have to look at the multitude of Orange and Black Cupra Performance packs, which cost up to €3,480 and can include anything from 4-piston Brembo brakes to Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires, the kind they used on the Nurburgring.



While a family-friendly, AWD hot hatch sounds like a great idea, you're never going to see any great dealer deals on this car because nobody will have it in stock. A regular €34,320 5-door Cupra hatch might come down to €30,000 or lower with incentives.



SEAT might have over a dozen Cupra configurations on sale, but we still think they are missing out because they deleted the 265 about a year ago. Some people might want fewer frills and 18-inch wheels with higher profile tires.



