autoevolution

2017 SEAT Ibiza Teased One More Time Ahead Of January 31st Reveal

 
30 Jan 2017, 9:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Teasers are the bread and butter of automakers when they have something all-new to show to the car-loving public. SEAT knows this too, which is why the Spanish automaker is riding the hype train ahead of the reveal for the 2017 Ibiza. The fifth generation of the Ibiza will be undressed of all its secrets tomorrow, in Barcelona.
From the adjacent teaser, the only thing SEAT wants us to know about the all-new Ibiza is that it can easily be lifted into the air by a thumping great crane truck. The video ends with the subcompact hatchback sitting quietly on the top of Barcelona’s Plaza de toros de las Arenas shopping mall.

Expected to make its first public outing in the flesh this March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the next-gen Ibiza is a bit of a mystery as far as the underpinnings are concerned. While some argue that the 2017 Ibiza will be the first-ever VW Group model to use the MQB A Zero platform, while others bet on an updated PQ25 architecture. Skoda employs the PQ25 for the current Fabia, which was introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year.

Whatever the underpinnings, the 2017 SEAT Ibiza will pack a variety of powerplants designed to send power to the front axle. The most likely candidates are the 1.0 MPI, 1.2 TSI, and 1.4 TDI. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be offered as an option for the more powerful engines, whereas the 1.0-liter three-pot mill will make use of a five-speed manual.

On the design front, the 2017 SEAT Ibiza will borrow many styling cues from the facelifted Leon, including the signature lighting up front and at the rear. To strengthen the brand, SEAT will then proceed to add a small crossover to its lineup in the form of the Arona. With it, SEAT expects to further capitalize on the SUV craze that took Europe by storm these past few years.

2017 SEAT Ibiza teaser Seat Ibiza supermini Seat hatchback 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our SEAT Testdrives:

2015 SEAT Leon ST Cupra78
2015 SEAT Leon X-Perience77
SEAT Leon SC75