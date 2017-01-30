2017 SEAT Ibiza Teased One More Time Ahead Of January 31st Reveal

Teasers are the bread and butter of automakers when they have something all-new to show to the car-loving public. SEAT
knows this too, which is why the Spanish automaker is riding the hype train ahead of the reveal for the 2017 Ibiza. The fifth generation of the Ibiza will be undressed of all its secrets tomorrow, in Barcelona.
From the adjacent teaser, the only thing SEAT wants us to know about the all-new Ibiza is that it can easily be lifted into the air by a thumping great crane truck. The video ends with the subcompact hatchback sitting quietly on the top of Barcelona
’s Plaza de toros de las Arenas shopping mall.
Expected to make its first public outing in the flesh this March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the next-gen Ibiza is a bit of a mystery as far as the underpinnings are concerned. While some argue that the 2017 Ibiza will be the first-ever VW Group model to use the MQB A Zero platform, while others bet on an updated PQ25 architecture. Skoda employs the PQ25 for the current Fabia
, which was introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year.
Whatever the underpinnings, the 2017 SEAT Ibiza
will pack a variety of powerplants designed to send power to the front axle. The most likely candidates are the 1.0 MPI, 1.2 TSI, and 1.4 TDI
. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission will be offered as an option for the more powerful engines, whereas the 1.0-liter three-pot mill will make use of a five-speed manual.
On the design front, the 2017 SEAT Ibiza will borrow many styling cues from the facelifted Leon, including the signature lighting up front and at the rear. To strengthen the brand, SEAT will then proceed to add a small crossover to its lineup in the form of the Arona
. With it, SEAT expects to further capitalize on the SUV
craze that took Europe by storm these past few years.