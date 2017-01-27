2017 SEAT Ibiza Debut Set For 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2017 marks 33 years since the first-generation Ibiza went on sale. Believe it or not, it packed an engine-transmission combo developed with Porsche’s help. Currently in its fourth generation, SEAT’s Ibiza supermini somehow lost its charm over the years.





Skoda used to be seen as the lesser brand of the group not that long ago, but the tides have turned. The advent of the Ateca and the mid-cycle update applied to the Leon turned things around a bit, but SEAT still has a long way to go to capture its former glory as an automaker. And one of the models SEAT bets that it’ll get its mojo back is the fifth generation of the Ibiza.Officially confirmed for debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March, the all-new Ibiza has been spied a lot of times until this point in time. Even in camouflage made to resemble the Hyundai i20 hatchback, the Ibiza shows its Leon-inspired LED lighting signature and its LED-laden taillights.Spy photos also reveal a slightly bigger wheelbase, which means the 2017 SEAT Ibiza will offer more rear passenger legroom than its predecessor. On the downside, the MQB platform wasn’t meant to be for the Ibiza. Like the Skoda Fabia, the Ibiza will be underpinned by a development of the Volkswagen Group A0 platform. Internally referred to as PQ25, this vehicle architecture can be fitted with all-wheel-drive. The Audi A1 is proof to that.It’s not known if the Ibiza will be made available with, but one thing is certain: SEAT will make sure it drives better than the fourth-generation model. A one-up in fit and finish is also to be expected, as are new or updated engines. The 1.0-liter MPI from the Fabia Mk3 is the most likely candidate for the entry-level mill, whereas the Cupra should pack a little more grunt than today’s 1.8-liter TSI turbo-four with 192 PS (189 brake horsepower).After the 2017 Ibiza goes on sale, SEAT will then add a station wagon to the lineup for those who need a little bit more hauling capability.