2017 Renault Clio Goes Upmarket Thanks to Signature Nav Trim Level

Introducing the Clio Signature Nav, which starts from £17,715 in the United Kingdom for the TCe 90 three-cylinder turbo . A more powerful TCe 120 is also available, dual-clutch gearbox included, as is a pair of diesel engines. The least powerful, dubbed dCi 90, can be mated to the Renault EDC transmission, whereas the dCi 110 is a manual-only affair. In its most expensive setup, the 2017 Renault Clio Signature Nav dCi 90 EDC is priced from £20,415 OTR.By comparison, the most expensive Mazda2 and Ford Fiesta on sale in the United Kingdom right now cost £17,495 (Diesel Sport Nav with the 105 PS engine) and £22,895 (ST200), respectively. The pricing bracket of the Clio Signature Nav gets even more uncanny when you bear in mind that the Clio RS , which is a full-on hot hatchback, starts from a rather reasonable £19,725.The most telling sign that things can get way out of control once someone starts ticking off boxes from the options list is a simple comparison with the cheapest Clio trim level: £11,915 OTR. Stop me if you heard this one before, but aren’t superminis supposed to be cheap and cheerful? Still, you sure get a lot of goodies for the money Renault charges for the Clio Signature Nav.Based on the Dynamique S, the UK -spec Signature Nav boasts black part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, hands-free parking, a rear parking camera, 360-degree parking sensors, TomTom satellite navigatio n with Live services, as well as full LED front and rear lights. In addition to those, the range-topping Clio also comes as standard with 17-inch alloys, heated and folding mirrors, hands-free keycard, as well as leather on the steering wheel.Like any other Clio, the Signature Nav is backed by a four-year warranty.