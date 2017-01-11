2017 Renault Clio Goes Upmarket Thanks to Signature Nav Trim Level

The Ford Fiesta may be the United Kingdom’s favorite supermini, but the Renault Clio
isn’t too far behind. In an effort to make it more appealing to the well-heeled public, the French brand created a grade more lavish than any other Clio on sale in the UK today.
Introducing the Clio Signature Nav, which starts from £17,715 in the United Kingdom for the TCe 90 three-cylinder turbo
. A more powerful TCe 120 is also available, dual-clutch gearbox included, as is a pair of diesel engines. The least powerful, dubbed dCi 90, can be mated to the Renault EDC transmission, whereas the dCi 110 is a manual-only affair. In its most expensive setup, the 2017 Renault Clio
Signature Nav dCi 90 EDC is priced from £20,415 OTR.
By comparison, the most expensive Mazda2
and Ford Fiesta on sale in the United Kingdom right now cost £17,495 (Diesel Sport Nav with the 105 PS engine) and £22,895 (ST200), respectively. The pricing bracket of the Clio Signature Nav gets even more uncanny when you bear in mind that the Clio RS
, which is a full-on hot hatchback, starts from a rather reasonable £19,725.
The most telling sign that things can get way out of control once someone starts ticking off boxes from the options list
is a simple comparison with the cheapest Clio trim level: £11,915 OTR. Stop me if you heard this one before, but aren’t superminis supposed to be cheap and cheerful? Still, you sure get a lot of goodies for the money Renault
charges for the Clio Signature Nav.
Based on the Dynamique S, the UK
-spec Signature Nav boasts black part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, hands-free parking, a rear parking camera, 360-degree parking sensors, TomTom satellite navigatio
n with Live services, as well as full LED front and rear lights. In addition to those, the range-topping Clio also comes as standard with 17-inch alloys, heated and folding mirrors, hands-free keycard, as well as leather on the steering wheel.
Like any other Clio, the Signature Nav is backed by a four-year warranty.