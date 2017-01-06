2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black Can Be Had In Other Colors As Well

autoevolution

Introduced for the 2015 model year, the Ram 1500 Rebel gets updated for 2017 with a special edition. When you hear “Black” in a vehicle’s name, what do you think first? That the said vehicle is painted black, right? Well, Ram Truck has proven us wrong. The Rebel Black, surprisingly, is black only on the inside.
To be presented in the flesh at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the Rebel Black can be had in every exterior color available for the Rebel. As mentioned earlier, the Black in its name is an indicator that the interior is upholstered in black Katzkin upholstery. The black motif is continued by the wheels, which are wrapped in 33-inch tires. Last, but not least, the full-size pickup’s brush guard is also finished in the achromatic color. Not exactly exciting, isn't it?

“Adding the Rebel Black package to an already aggressive off-road truck will continue feeding the momentum Rebel is creating for the Ram Truck brand,” explained Mike Manley, the head of FCA’s workhorse brand. Good on you, Manley, but we’re still waiting on something everyone look forward from you: a Hellcat-powered Ram to take on the F-150 Raptor and its EcoBoost V6.

The Rebel Black is available only in crew cab form and only as long as you’re happy with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price kicks off from $45,590 plus $1,320 destination, which is a lot of money if I’m honest. The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, by comparison, is priced in the U.S. of A. from $48,860.

To its defense, the 1500 Rebel and 1500 Rebel Black boast a lot of standard equipment. What’s more, the factory lift kit and Bilstein shocks make it as off-road-ready as a workhorse can get. Curiously enough, the V6-powered Rebel comes in 4x4 flavor only, whereas the V8 is available with 2x4 and 4x4.

If you’re interested in this behemoth and its go-anywhere attitude, the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black will start rolling into dealers in March.
