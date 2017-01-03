autoevolution

2017 Porsche 911 R with GMG Racing Exhaust Growls Like a Caged Animal

 
Some of the 991 owners of the 2017 Porsche 911 R out there are the kind of people that listen to their Zuffenhausen specials and wish for a decibel bonus.
To convince you that certain Zuffenhausen drivers actually exist, we've brought along the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the 500-pony Porscha wearing a custom exhaust.

The 911 R was gifted with a GMG Racing center section exhaust, with the result being nothing short of stunning - despite the clip only showing light to moderate revving, this is enough to sweep us off our feet, with the clutch-gifted special edition delivering a memorable growl - we can only imagine how this thing sounds getting off the line, especially since the third pedal means there are infinite possibilities for getting the rear-engined coupe off the line.

Come to think of it, this is the first custom 911 R we've featured that goes past the wrap level in its quest for aftermarket attention. Even so, those of you wondering about the depreciation associated with such a stunt have no reasons to worry.

For instance, the exhaust job seen here is just as easy to reverse as the second skin adventure that saw a 911 R example losing its stripes and going for a matte aluminum approach.

We have to applaud the owner of this Porsche, since the custom hardware fitted to the 4.0-liter boxer not only means the unit can now fully express its feelings and emotions, but is also a hint towards the fact that the Porsche won't get the garage queen treatment that threatens to throw more and more units of the car onto the speculation market.

The prices have reached an infuriating level, despite the efforts made through the Porsche VIP program, aimed at preventing such trends by monitoring special edition purchases.

