2017 Opel Grandland X Spied Testing In Cold Weather

After the Crossland X
, Opel is set to continue its crossover blitz with the Grandland X. The all-new model will go on sale this fall under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. Mind you, this fellow here is more PSA than GM considering the bits that make it tick.
The year was 2013 when General Motors and Groupe PSA
(Peugeot and Citroen) announced the intention to develop B- and C-segment vehicles together. The said announcement detailed the workings of the deal: GM leads the development of B-segment vehicles for both groups, whereas Groupe PSA will handle development of C-segment vehicles, including the Grandland X.
It’s best to think of the 2017 Opel Grandland X as the half-brother of the Peugeot 3008
, a 4.45-meter long compact crossover underpinned by the EMP2 platform and gifted with turbocharged engines that range from 1.2-liter PureTech units to 2.0-liter BlueHDI diesels. It remains to be seen, however, if the Grandland X will borrow its French sib’s three- and four-cylinder mills.
The pictured prototypes were snapped cold-weather testing and, based on appearance alone, there’s not much to love about the Grandland X. It looks like a combination between a multi-purpose vehicle
and a station wagon, with a jacked-up suspension to further its crossover credentials. However, I simply cannot describe it as being “exciting”
because let's face it: it just isn't.
On the upside, the Grandland X
has the upper hand on the Crossland X for a very simple reason: AWD
. That’s right, ladies and gents, the Grandland X will be offered with all-wheel-drive as an optional extra, whereas the smaller sibling is a front-wheel-drive affair only. The EMP2 vehicle architecture can accommodate hybrid powertrains, so a hybrid could also make the cut.
Expected to be revealed in the flesh at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Opel Grandland X is rumored to enter production at Groupe PSA’s factory in Sochaux, France. In due time, General Motors’ European division will also introduce a seven-seat, three-row SUV
based on the all-new Insignia.