2017 Opel Grandland X Spied Testing In Cold Weather

The year was 2013 when General Motors and Groupe PSA (Peugeot and Citroen) announced the intention to develop B- and C-segment vehicles together. The said announcement detailed the workings of the deal: GM leads the development of B-segment vehicles for both groups, whereas Groupe PSA will handle development of C-segment vehicles, including the Grandland X.It’s best to think of the 2017 Opel Grandland X as the half-brother of the Peugeot 3008 , a 4.45-meter long compact crossover underpinned by the EMP2 platform and gifted with turbocharged engines that range from 1.2-liter PureTech units to 2.0-liter BlueHDI diesels. It remains to be seen, however, if the Grandland X will borrow its French sib’s three- and four-cylinder mills.The pictured prototypes were snapped cold-weather testing and, based on appearance alone, there’s not much to love about the Grandland X. It looks like a combination between a multi-purpose vehicle and a station wagon, with a jacked-up suspension to further its crossover credentials. However, I simply cannot describe it as being “exciting” because let's face it: it just isn't.On the upside, the Grandland X has the upper hand on the Crossland X for a very simple reason:. That’s right, ladies and gents, the Grandland X will be offered with all-wheel-drive as an optional extra, whereas the smaller sibling is a front-wheel-drive affair only. The EMP2 vehicle architecture can accommodate hybrid powertrains, so a hybrid could also make the cut.Expected to be revealed in the flesh at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Opel Grandland X is rumored to enter production at Groupe PSA’s factory in Sochaux, France. In due time, General Motors’ European division will also introduce a seven-seat, three-row SUV based on the all-new Insignia.