2017 Opel Crossland X Plays Hide and Seek In Latest Teaser Photo

Slated to debut on January 18, the Crossland X is the model many believe Opel
and Vauxhall designed as a replacement for the Meriva B multi-purpose vehicle. As with the Mokka X, the “X” in Crossland X signals that the all-new model is a sport utility vehicle.
The compact-sized crossover will slot above the Mokka X, but below the Grandland X
. Whereas the Grandland X is expected to pack seven seats and Nissan X-Trail-like dimensions, the 2017 Opel Crossland X is more of a rival for Europe’s best-selling sport utility vehicle: the perennial Nissan Qashqai. In other words, Opel and Vauxhall are preparing for a utility vehicle onslaught.
From the featured teaser photograph, there’s little in the way of actual teasers regarding the Crossland X. Don’t mind the shades-wearing woman appearing to run into a shades-wearing guy’s trap. The only visual detail worthy of being mentioned is that the Crossland X borrows the front grille design and winged Opel bar from the all-new Insignia Grand Sport
.
The headlights resemble those of the Mokka X, while the adequate ground clearance should come in handy in light off-road situations. Just like the all-new Insignia, the Crossland X will get all-wheel-drive as an optional extra. It remains to be seen if the GKN-developed Twinster system
will be made available on the range-topping powertrain option, boasting a disconnecting rear drive unit with two clutches and torque vectoring technology.
Regarding engine options, a sure bet would be the 1.6-liter CDTi in single- and twin-turbo flavors. Gasoline lovers need not fret because turbocharged four-banger units are also in the offing. With 162 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque on tap, an all-aluminum 1.5-liter turbo suits the Crossland X perfectly. If Opel and Vauxhall
can make a case for a hot variant of the Crossland X, a 247 hp and 184 lb-ft 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine could also make the cut.
At least that's what the rumor mill implies. One can only hope, can't he?