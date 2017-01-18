2017 Opel Crossland X Goes Official, On Sale This Summer

Built on a platform shared with Peugeot and Citroen, the second model of the Opel X family will go on sale in Europe this summer. In the UK, the Crossland X will be sold as a Vauxhall.

MPV and is classified as a subcompact crossover. Its main segment rivals are the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008. At 4.21 meters in length, the Crossland X is 16 cm shorter than the Astra.



The luggage compartment, however, offers a best-in-class 410 liters with the rear seats up. Although it’s a



General Motors’ European division is keeping its lips tightly shut regarding the oily bits, though the press release mentions something about gasoline, diesel, and LPG-capable engines. Manual and automatic transmissions are also on the menu, as are AFL LED headlights and a head-up display. On the connectivity front, the Crossland X offers



Probably inspired by what AWD . Front-wheel-drive, then, will be the norm whether we like it or not. For all-wheel-drive prowess, you're better off with the Opel / Vauxhall Mokka X.



“Demand for small SUV and crossover models tailored for urban traffic is increasing significantly. The Crossland X with its combination of cool, SUV-inspired design, outstanding connectivity and high practicality represents a second strong competitor in this vehicle class next to our sporty



The compact-sized



Described as being “x-tremely cool” and “x-tra casual,” the 2017 Opel Crossland X replaces the Merivaand is classified as a subcompact crossover. Its main segment rivals are the Renault Captur and Peugeot 2008. At 4.21 meters in length, the Crossland X is 16 cm shorter than the Astra.The luggage compartment, however, offers a best-in-class 410 liters with the rear seats up. Although it’s a crossover , Opel gave the Crossland X multi-purpose vehicle-inspired features. One of these is the 150-millimeter longitudinal adjustment for the rear seats for additional legroom or added cargo capacity. Better still, the new model’s middle rear seat can be folded independently, which is great news for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts.General Motors’ European division is keeping its lips tightly shut regarding the oily bits, though the press release mentions something about gasoline, diesel, and LPG-capable engines. Manual and automatic transmissions are also on the menu, as are AFL LED headlights and a head-up display. On the connectivity front, the Crossland X offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Probably inspired by what Renault and Peugeot have done with the Captur and 2008, Opel thought that it’d be best not to offer the Crossland X with. Front-wheel-drive, then, will be the norm whether we like it or not. For all-wheel-drive prowess, you're better off with the Opel / Vauxhall Mokka X.“Demand for smalland crossover models tailored for urban traffic is increasing significantly. The Crossland X with its combination of cool, SUV-inspired design, outstanding connectivity and high practicality represents a second strong competitor in this vehicle class next to our sporty Mokka X ,” explains Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, the head honcho of the Opel brand.The compact-sized Grandland X is confirmed to debut later this year.