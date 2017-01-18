2017 Octavia RS Pops Exhaust in First Video, Gets Configurator

autoevolution
18 Jan 2017, 21:27 UTC ·
by
Car Profile
Skoda has released the matching video that goes with all those photos of the 2017 Octavia RS. This has to be the first moment when I said "that's not too bad" about any of Skoda's ugly ducklings.
From certain angles and with my eyes closed, the Octavia RS isn't too bad. But what I really like here is the engine map for the 2.0 TSI. It's the same as the pre-facelift 230 model, which means plenty of exhaust pops as the DSG gearbox changes up or down. The big wheels are also wicked-cool.

But getting excited about a supposedly affordable, more practical alternative to the Golf GTI is one thing. In reality, no Octavia RS model is ever going to be cheap.

We found that the only configurator for the German market is up and running, listing the cheapest model at €30,890. That gets you a sedan with 230 horsepower and a 6-speed manual. Considering the combined fuel consumption is just 6.5 l/100km, and it sounds great, I'd ignore the €31,690 diesel model. A DSG gearbox option costs €1,800.

The power gap between 230 and 184 PS, plus the added weight of the TDI engine means the cheaper car hits 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds while the more expensive diesel takes 7.9 seconds.

The oddball choice is the 2.0 TDI with 4x4 and a standard DSG. Costing a whopping €35,290, we'd buy it simply to try some AWD snow drifting.

Of course, most Germans buy the RS Combi, which is about 20 kilos heavier but more practical. Its price is a well justified €700.

The options list is insanely long. For 2017, you can order wireless phone charging for €320, and we'd highly recommend the €550 Alcantara seats. The RS can also park itself and do all that adaptive-safety cruising stuff. However, we'd skip all that and just get the €1,790 Columbus infotainment system with a 9.2-inch screen, CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio and a color screen upgrade for your Maxi-Dot.

2017 Skoda Octavia RS Skoda Octavia Octavia RS Combi 2.0 TDI 2.0 TSI 230
 
