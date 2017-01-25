autoevolution

2017 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Rated “Marginal” In Small Overlap IIHS Crash Test

 
25 Jan 2017, 15:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
The redesigned Titan is an honest truck. From the entry-level Titan Single Cab S to the Titan XD Crew Cab Platinum Reserve with the Cummins V8, the range features a Titan for everyone. But despite all its good points, the Titan lacks in the safety department.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety put a 2017 Nissan Titan SV Crew Cab to the test and, shockingly, the full-size workhorse didn’t fare well. The IIHS’ small overlap crash test was too much for the Titan. Without further ado, the Institute's whiz kids have rated the half-ton Titan “marginal.”

“The driver space was not maintained well,” the IIHS notes, “with lower interior intrusion measuring as much as 27 cm (10.6 in) at the lower hinge pillar and 21 cm (8.26 in) at the parking brake pedal.” The instrument panel moved 16 cm (6.3 in), whereas the hinge pillar moved 19 cm (7.4 in).

Translated to injuries, the crash test dummy indicates that the left lower leg, left foot, and right lower leg are most at risk. On the upside, the seat belt and airbags did their job just fine. And to the Titan’s defense, the Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 were rated “marginal” as well. The Ford F-150 is the only full-size pickup to be rated “good” in this specific crash scenario.

In the Institute’s other tests (moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, head restraints, and seats), the Nissan Titan received straight “good” marks. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also tested the pickup's headlight performance, and the results are not exactly pretty. Due to inadequate visibility on the left side of the road and on curves, as well as some glare, both headlight variants available for the half-ton Titan are “marginal.”

In 2016, Nissan managed to sell 21,880 Titans in the U.S. The king of the full-size pickup genre, however, is Ford’s F-Series (820,799 units).



Editor's note:

Notice how that phone flies from the center armrest's cubby hole.
2017 Nissan Titan safety Nissan Titan Crash Test Nissan IIHS crash
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65