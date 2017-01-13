autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Named Qashqai In Canada, Because Why Not?

 
13 Jan 2017, 10:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Marketing works in what I would call mysterious ways. Branding, above all, gets on my nerves when it comes to the auto industry. Case in point: Europe’s best-selling crossover.
Since it went on sale in 2007, Nissan’s compact model was known as the Qashqai. The fact that it went on to become the best-selling crossover in Europe is saying something about its qualities as a car and, to a certain extent, the appeal of its name. Now take a guess how it's called in the U.S.?

If you’ve been keeping an eye on our coverage of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, then you know the answer to that question. It’s Rogue Sport, alluding to the fact the U.S.-spec model is the Rogue’s smaller brother. I can’t say that Nissan did wrong to rename it as such, chiefly because the Rogue is the third best-selling SUV in the United States after the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

In Canada, meanwhile, the Rogue is also known as the Rogue, yet the Rogue Sport is called Qashqai. If I may point the obvious, isn’t the United States neighbored by Canada? Given that the Rogue is called Rogue in both the U.S. and Canada, why did Nissan Canada go with Qashqai instead of Rogue Sport?

That said, now do you understand why branding genuinely grinds my gears?

The 2017 model year Nissan Qashqai is slated to go on sale in Canada this coming spring. Similarly to the U.S.-spec Rogue Sport, the 141 hp and 147 lb-ft 2.0-liter N/A engine is standard. The Xtronic CVT is also standard, as is front-wheel-drive. AWD is available for each and every trim level (S, SV, SL).

"The new Qashqai is a great complement to the Nissan CUV [crossover utility vehicle] lineup," explains Bert Brooks, the senior manager of product planning at Nissan Canada. "While Rogue has been a great success and will continue to appeal to owners with young families, Qashqai fills a need for singles and couples who want the space and versatility of a CUV, but also desire a smaller overall size for urban maneuverability like a passenger car," he added.

Editor's note:

By the way, the Rogue is called X-Trail in Europe.
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport Canada 2017 Nissan Qashqai crossover nissan qashqai SUV Nissan
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65